Kendall Jenner on Devin Booker: I'm the Only Kardashian Who's Dating a Champion!

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to take the first game of the NBA Finals.

Much has been made of the fact that this year's finals find two teams from relatively small markets battling it out for the championship.

But while Milwaukee and Phoenix may not be cities that typically attract much attention from celebrities, one A-lister will be in the stands for every matchup.

And as much as she might be enjoying the ride, she's probably hoping she'll only need four tickets.

As you're probably aware, Kendall Jenner is dating Devin Booker, who was the Suns' top scorer by a wide margin this season.

Now, he's looking to finish the job and bring the city of Phoenix its very first NBA championship.

And Kendall will be there cheering him on every step of the way.

The 25-year-old model has been documenting her newfound fixation with the Suns, which of course, is a result of her love for Devin.

The couple first got together last year, and it seems Kendall has had a positive effect on Devin's performance on the court.

Either that, or she got involved with him at just the right time, and his stellar season is merely coincidental.

Whatever the case, it seems that Kendall and Devin are really getting serious -- and she is majorly invested in this seven-game series.

Before last night's game, Kendall posted a pic from her seat at Phoenix Suns Arena with a quippy caption that summed up her feelings on the biggest night of her boyfriend's career.

"i'm not emotional, you are," she wrote.

And that wasn't Kendall's only tribute from the team that rose in the West.

Kendall posted the bikini pic below with a caption that read simply "loves the sun."

"I see what you did there! Lil Double entendre," singer Harry Hudson observed.

Lil double entendre, indeed!

It was only recently that Kendall and Devin became "Instagram official" so there was some question as to whether Kendall would post about the finals at all.

But in retrospect it seems like she really had no alternative.

Not only is Kendall proud of her man, she has reason to be proud of herself, too!

After all, if Devin leads his team to a championship, that might mean that the Kardashian Curse is officially a thing of the past.

Yes, some sports fans have it in their heads that the ladies of the Kar-Jenner clan are poison to a pro athlete's career.

In fact, when Khloe Kardashian first started dating Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavs fans took out an ad in the paper begging him to break up with her.

There's nothing to the curse, of course, and several pro athletes have had stellar seasons while dating one of Kendall's sisters.

Even so, we can't help but think that Kendall will be happy to officially leave all the curse chatter in the past by cheering Devin on to the first championship of his young career!