Kelly Dodd AGAIN Randomly Attacks Lala Kent: You Look Like Gollum!

In the wake of her well-deserved firing from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd hasn't gone away.

In fact, given her recent out-of-nowhere feuding with Lala Kent, it looks like she's desperate for attention.

Kelly took random shots at Lala on Instagram, tagged her, got shut down ... and now she's back at it.

Of course, Kelly never knows when to quit (only how to get fired), so she's attacking Lala's face.

Kelly Dodd took to her Instagram Stories to share a particularly malicious poll with followers.

She posted an unflattering photo of Lala Kent.

Alongside it, she shared a photo of Gollum from The Lord of The Rings.

Gollum, a twisted and corrupted version of a Hobbit named Smeagol, does not conform to many beauty standards.

“Does anyone else see the resemblance??” Kelly taunted.

She even polled her fans and followers, asking them to select "Yes" or "No" if they agreed that the two were lookalikes.

Somehow, that was not the end of it.

“Beauty is only skin deep,” Kelly then quipped.

That saying does not really make sense if you are insulting someone's appearance, right?

All of this comes in the aftermath of Kelly's previous, random pot-stirring.

“I get [Heather McDonald]’s smart went to USC ..." Kelly wrote at one point.

She then added: "why [Lala Kent] she’s an idiot beyond the pale ..”

Kelly didn't just insult Lala for no reason in this random Instagram comment.

She also tagged Lala, making sure that she would get the Vanderpump Rules star's attention.

That was messy and transparent.

Of course Lala saw Kelly's pointlessly hostile insult and responded.

“Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’" Lala began.

Lala continued: "it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe."

Lala was of course bringing up one of Kelly's many, many 2020 scandals.

Kelly's scandals from last year come in two forms.

The first was her proud covidiocy. The second was appalling racism.

Early during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly asked if this was "God's way of thinning the herd."

Americans were dying and morgues were overflowing, and that's what Kelly chose to say.

Her apology ultimately proved to be hollow ... because she did not stop.

Kelly spread dangerous misinformation about the virus.

She shared anti-mask nonsense, made false comparisons to the flu, and told provable lies about the death toll.

Some people's brains just broke in the face of the pandemic, and they became pointlessly, dangerously defiant. Kelly was one of them.

She also likened the courageous Black Lives Matter protests of last summer to "terrorism in America."

On screen, Kelly defended monuments to some of history's greatest monsters.

After all of that, Kelly defended herself by claiming that her "Black friends" told her that they weren't offended.

If your "defense" makes this many rich white people cringe, you're woefully out of touch.

Kelly is a smart woman, but unfortunately she chose malice and misinformation and lost her standing as a Housewife.

We suppose that picking fights with random Vanderpump Rules stars is one way for her to get attention.