Katey Nakatsu: Is Jed Duggar's Wife Breaking Jim Bob's Rules Already?!

It's been less than three months since Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu in a secretive private ceremony.

There was a time when Duggar weddings were massive affairs attended by thousands of well-wishers, but these days the family is keeping a much lower profile in the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest on child porn charges.

And that's not the only way that these newlyweds are breaking with tradition.

If you've been following the Duggars for any length of time, you know that women in the family -- even those who marry into it -- are prohibited from engaging in just about any activity that's not directly related to breeding or child-rearing.

Everything from their attire to the words they use in public settings are dictated by a set of rules that was apparently handed down by God to Jim Bob.

A few of them have broken the more superficial rules -- particularly the ones that fall under the heading of "the Duggar Dress Code" -- but only after their husbands granted them the freedom to do so.

Maybe that's why Katey Nakatsu decided to take advantage of her independence before she settled down with one of the most conservative men in the ultra-conservative Duggar clan.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Katey recently received her pilot's license.

And she won't be the only pilot in the extended Duggar fam!

John David flies the family plane -- yes, there's a family plane -- on the rare occasions when one of his siblings has a desire to leave Arkansas.

And his twin, Jana Duggar, is being courted by Stephen Wissmann, who is also a licensed pilot.

John David's wife, Abbie Burnett, is also licensed to fly a single-engine aircraft.

Of course, JD has a reputation as one of the more laid-back Duggars, and there's no guarantee that Jed would have been quite so permissive.

We're not sure why there are so many aviators in this family.

Maybe they think flying is the purest form of travel because it brings them closer to God?

Whatever the case, it's a good thing Katey got her license before saying "I do."

Because afterward, it would have been up to Jed to decide if she would be permitted to engage in such non-baby-making activities.

Katey's father is a pilot, and it seems he was the one who taught her to fly the friendly skies.

And how does Jed feel about his wife being licensed to practice a skill that he himself does not possess?

Well, he knew she had a license before he proposed, so it must be sort of okay with it.

Although it's safe to assume he's not completely thrilled.

But hey, maybe we're taking too pessimistic a view of this situation.

Sure, Jed ran for elected office as a staunch social conservative, but based on the few public comments he's made about his marriage, he seems to be head over heels for his wife.

“For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" he wrote on Instagram shortly after the two of them tied the knot.

“We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!" Jed continued/

“Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!

Katey probably feels the same about Jed -- but she's probably also glad that she was able to get her license without having to ask his permission first!