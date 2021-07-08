Kailyn Lowry SUES Briana DeJesus: You're a Cruel, Dirty Liar!

Remember when there was apparent peace between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus?

That was a fun few minutes, wasn't it?

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Lowry has filed a lawsuit against her long-time rival, accusing DeJesus of defaming her via a number of recent remarls

Referring to DeJesus, the legal papers state that defendant "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

The accusation stems from an Instagram post DeJesus showed a few weeks ago after Kailyn was edited out of a Teen Mom 2 episode.

About a month ago, Briana trashed Kailyn as a phony because, in Briana's opinion, Lowry made producers cut her from the installment because it was filmed right around the time she was arrested for allegedly punching Lopez.

Lopez, of course, is the father of Lowry's two youngest sons.

Kailyn confessed last fall to being very angry that he gave their first son a haircut without her permission... but denied ever getting physical with Chris.

Got all that?

So that brings us back to Briana citing a "domestic assault" situation in June and claiming that Kailyn broke into Lopez's mom's house and Kailyn now taking legal action against her foe.

Kailyn's lawyers allege Briana's comments were untrue and were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

A rep for the mother of four added to E! News:

"Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail's absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed.

"Kail takes these statements very seriously.

"After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court."

DeJesus and Lowry have long had issues with one another.

Back in 2018, Briana even dated Javi Marroquin for awhile, Kailyn's ex-husband and the father of her oldest child.

At one point, the latter even proposed to the former.

Only to be rejected.

"I had absolutely no idea that Kail was going to be cut from the show tonight," Briana said on June 8.

"However, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story—the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between—I would be remiss to not address the situation.

She then delved into the specifics of the aforementioned arrest.

Wrote Briana back then:

This was back when [her son] Lux's hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.

While I understand Kail—and all of us—want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn't try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.

It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.

DeJesus later went on Instagram Live to share more thoughts on Kailyn's absence from the program.

According to Briana, she thinks Kailyn is still upset with her for having a fling with her Marroquin.

"I was the fifth girl added to Teen Mom 2, and some people didn't like the fact that I was taking away TV time from others, but that's not the point." DeJesus said in her video obtained by fan sites.

"Anyways, I messed around with somebody's ex-husband, I get it, you hate me for that.

"I tried to say sorry, I apologize, we're passed that. Me and Kail squashed the beef, like there's no hard feelings from that, we literally let it go."

Continued Briana last month:

"So now, here we go, fast forward to what's going on right now. I got some information about Kail and why she wasn't on tonight's episode.

"I got true sources, true facts, from the people that work in production.

"I know the real story, I know what happened."

In court documents, however, Kailyn and her legal team state "Lowry did not break into and enter the home of Mr. Lopez's mother. Nor did Ms. Lowry beat Mr. Lopez."

Kailyn and her legal team are requesting compensation for damages and attorney fees.

She also requested a trial by jury.

Story developing...