Kailyn Lowry: I Only Have 3 Baby Daddies. Why Won't Anyone Believe Me?!?

Kailyn Lowry would like to make something clear.

And it does make a lot of sense if you stop and think about it.

Just consider:

If Chris Lopez were NOT the father of one of her kids.... considering all the ways she's trashed and criticized this ex-lover... don't you think she's be the first person to say so?

The topic has once again been broached because a number of social media users out there seem to think Lowry is lying about son Creed's heritage.

Late last week, the mother of four -- who has been vacationing in Punta Cana with her kids -- opened up her Instagram page for fans to ask her pretty much anything.

During the Q&A, the subject of Creed’s biological father was again brought to the forefront.

Simply put, “do Lux & Creed have the same dad?" asked one curious observer.

Having been asked this question many, MANY times since the little one’s birth last July, the Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a photo of the brothers and responded as succinctly as possible:

“Same mom. Same dad.”

A few days earlier, Kailyn went ahead herself for some reason and uploaded a throwback photo of her now three-year-old Lux alongside a current photo of Creed, writing in a poll:

"Same baby, different hair," added the options of "yes" or "no."

After not getting the response she wanted, the MTV personality proceeded to share another photo of the sibling holding on to each other and smiling, writing:

"How do y'all not see it? Same everything."

Kailyn seems intent on hammering home this issue.

Last year, Kailyn similarly clapped back at the sperm speculation, saying: "It's 2020 & we are still confused about how genetics work?!? IIIIMMMMM confused."

She elaborated at the time as follows:

"Please stop messaging and commenting about my sons' color. Yes. Chris is his dad. But I'm white so there was a possibility that our child could be white. Imagine that."

Lowry gave birth to Lux in August 2018, complaining shortly afterward about how irresponsible Lopez was as a father.

She slammed her ex as an "Instagram dad," alleging that Lopez only pretended to be there for his kid by posing happily with Lux on the rare occasion that the two hung out.

For reasons that defy comprehension, Lowry later had unprotected sex with Lopez again in 2019 -- despite having a restraining order out against Chris at the time.

She even got arrested this past September for allegedly punching Lopez repeatedly.

The general point being?

If Lopez were not the father of Creed, we're pretty sure Kailyn would scream it far and wide; she isn't exactly proud of her actions when it comes to the guy.

Chris, meanwhile, is also sick of hearing chatter that he didn't fertilize Kailyn's egg with his swimmers on two occasions.

Just last month, a fan asked Lopez: "Will you do a DNA on Creed to prove to the fans that are in disbelief that he's yours lol."

As you can see above, he replied:

"I don't really care to prove anything to the 'fans.'"

In May, Lopez went back at trolls who claimed Creed was not his kid due to his "white skin," writing in anger:

"Why I gotta turn my comments off cause people be ignorant?

"My son, yes he's white. My son is white. So? His mom is white, it's okay. If Creed had dark hair ya'll probably wouldn't say that.

"Just cause he has blond hair. I don't even know how genetics works but I'm not dumb, I understand things."