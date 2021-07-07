Kailyn Lowry Apologizes For Assault Against Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin's famously tumultuous relationship came to an end back in 2016.

Shortly thereafter, Lowry and Marroquin finalized their divorce, and in the years since, they've tried their best to work out an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Needless to say, they've met with very mixed results.

While both parties seem to have the best interests of son Lincoln at heart, Kail and Javi have frequently allowed petty disagreements to cloud their judgment.

These days, it's Javi who gets the majority of the bad press, and for the most part, he deserves it.

The father of two alienated much of his fan base earlier this year, when he was caught cheating on fiancee Lauren Comeau for the second time.

But as longtime Teen Mom 2 viewers know, Kail certainly isn't exactly blameless in her interactions with Javi.

And some of her worst behavior was documented by TM2 camera crews.

On the most recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail opened up about what she considers the lowest point of her career as a reality TV star.

In a 2012 episode of TM2, Kail repeatedly shoved Javi while making threats of further violence.

“I want to f--king punch you. I f--king hate you," Lowry screamed at a frightened Marroquin.

In addressing the incident nine years later, Kail was duly apologetic.

“The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK. I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life," she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley, as reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

"When I pushed Javi, that’s a real thing,” Kail continued.

“That really occurred, and that was really humiliating and embarrassing and immediately I put myself into therapy. But I can explain that to my kids now."

Kail says she can scarcely imagine engaging in any form of violence these days, in part because her sons would be old enough to take her behavior as an example.

“If I was to [push him] today, and even if I did all those things- go to therapy and everything- how would I explain that? It’s just a little bit different," she explained.

"I know better. So I want to do better; 100 percent I can relate to that.”

Lowry says she takes responsibility for the attack on Javi, but she also faults MTV for allowing such an incident to be televised.

“Over time I think I’ve learned certain things should be filmed and certain things shouldn’t be filmed,” she said.

“But– if I’m being completely transparent– that’s more [because] my kids are old enough to Google and see these things," Lowry added.

“I think there’s certain things I still wouldn’t film, but not to not be transparent, but for purposes that my kids are going to be able to see this, and I don’t feel like I need it to be edited down a certain way and have to explain the edited version down.”

It was then that Kail made a thinly-veiled pitch to her bosses at MTV:

“There are so many things,” Kail said, “that, if I had a Producer credit, I feel like I would even be willing to share things that I normally wouldn’t…”

“Because you have your hand in the editing,” Lindsie offered.

“I think for something like [the Javi pushing scene], had I had a hand in editing [that scene], so that I knew it was going to tell the whole story…because I don’t think it did," Kail went on.

"Not that it would ever justify it— don’t get me wrong, definitely not justifying it—I could be more transparent about almost every f--king thing if I did have a hand in the editing so I could see how it’s going to be played out.”

Of course, in arguing for a producer credit, Kail accidentally pinpointed exactly why she should never get one:

The rest of the cast members would want to be made producers as well, and the show would basically become a 60-minute infomercial about how awesome they all are.

We think most viewers would agree that TM2 is boring enough these days without giving the Moms the freedom to edit out anything that might be mildly unflattering.

Just sayin, Kail!