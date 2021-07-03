Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey Are Totally Expecting. Just Look at These Pictures.

The countdown is officially on, you guys.

Over the past seveal weeks, many users of the Internet have been under the assumption that Claire Spivey is pregnant.

Have they been wildly speculative?

Perhaps, but Claire recently started following Michaela and Brandon Keilen’s online retail shot, Keilen Corner, which specializes in baby items.

She also wore a very loose dress in a family photo in late May, sparking the first round of Claire Spivey is pregnant rumors.

Still not convinced?

Okay, what about the well wishes a person on Instagram sent to Claire on her pregnancy, only to quickly delete this message because the information wasn't meant to be made public just yet?

Still not convinced?!?

There was another recent photo in which Claire appeared to be hiding a baby bump -- but we understand.

This alleged evident is all a bit circumstantial.

Late this week, however, it very much appears as if Spivey and Duggar themselves confirmed an impending pregnancy announcement, even if they didn't mean to do so.

Just consider this photo:

Reddit users noticed Gabriel Johnson, a videographer, quite clearly just filmed something for Justin and Claire, as he shared the pictures above and below online and write as a caption:

“Couple’s video shoot this evening!”

He even tagged Claire and Justin in his post.

Now, keep in mind... TLC canceled Counting On this week in the wake of Josh Duggar's very troubling arrest.

So we know the newlyweds aren't shooting anything for this reality show.

And they are alone.

And they are acting all cute and cuddly and it just seems impossible that this isn't a preview of their upcoming pregnancy reveal. Right?!?

“Why would someone post this, it’s so clearly a pregnancy announcement,” one individual posted to Reddit in response to the snapshots. “I mean, what else could it be?”

Added someone else:

“It’s absolutely a pregnancy announcement.

"They wouldn’t be paying for another set of professional couples photos less than six months out from their wedding photos.”

Spivey and Duggar got married in February 2021 and have been gushing about each other ever since.

They are only 20 and 19 years old, respectively, but the assumption by those who follow the Duggars is that Justin's gross dad, Jim Bob, arranged this marrage between the young ones in order for them to crank out as many kids as possible.

"We are super excited for this next chapter of our lives — just to not ever have to leave one another ever again," Claire said in a TLC-sponsored video in April, confirming the pair had mooved to Texas.

"It's been something that we've waited for."

Since being married, the husband and wiife addede back then that have learned a lot of "new things" about each other, including how they act/feel/operate in the morning.

"Something new that I've learned about Claire is that she can't go in the mornings without a cup of hot tea," Justin said.

"She always has to have her hot earl grey tea and done a certain way, which I'm figuring out.

But I think it's cute."

After saying he was courting this then-teenager last fall, Justin exchanged vows with Claire late this winter in her home state.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," the couple said at the time.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend.

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Due to all those strict Duggar family rules, Justin and Claire didn't kiss until their wedding day.

We're guessing they started to try and procreate that very night, too, and that Justin liked doing it a lot.

"The wedding day was awesome. I mean, of course that's every guy's expression, but it was really something that was super memorable," Duggar has noted.

"[I] wish we could go back to that day every once in a while and play it all over again. It was just so awesome."