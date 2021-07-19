Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs Clash Over Move Amidst Breakup Rumors

Earlier this month, we did a detailed rundown of the reasons that fans sometimes give Julia Trubkina a hard time.

Sometimes it's fair criticism. Sometimes it's not. That's the way of things.

But 90 Day Fiance fans were recently alarmed when Julia announced "I go Russia" on social media.

She didn't offer details at the time. As rumors continue to circulate, some wonder if these two broke up because they left the farm.

Earlier this year, Julia Trubkina teased fans with her return to Russia.

Obviously, she had her travel documents and was able to freely come and go.

But her phrasing ... well, "I go Russia" is a bit of a catchphrase, but it also has an air of finality.

In the past, Julia had reminded Brandon that if things were not acceptable, she could go home.

Everyone has the right to break up with anyone at any time for any reason, and Julia is no exception.

Naturally, many fans wondered if it was over.

She didn't just share that selfie in the airport, either. Julia shared photos from Russia.

(From Russia ... with or without love)

Split speculation mounted, and that was before fans saw the dismal promo for Season 6, Episode 13.

At the end of this weekend's episode, which notably did not feature Brandon and Julia, there was a promo for next week.

In it, we see Brandon and Julia packing up for their big move.

Brandon notably carries what looks like a very nice (or at least, very cool) gaming tower. Nice to see!

Now, packing up can be emotionally draining, even if you're in good shape from years of involuntary farm labor.

Perhaps that was behind Brandon's lackluster response and overall lack of excitement.

Julia picked up on and wondered about why Brandon seemed totally unenthused about the move.

Julia encouraged Brandon to look forward to the move.

We all understand that moving can be a source of stress.

But one didn't have to look far to see the dark cloud hanging over Brandon's head.

Nearly three decades of living under Betty and Ron's thumb have left Brandon a little ... numb to some things.

He seems hesitant to trust himself, hesitant to make choices, and almost afraid to get invested in having an opinion.

The result was that, well, Julia and Brandon don't exactly look like the picture of wedded bliss in this promo.

Moving out is an adjustment, and Brandon explains to the camera that he believes that they could have new problems.

That makes sense. Right now, most of their problems are consolidated in the form of his toxic, narcissistic parents.

On their own, they'll make their own mistakes and have their own problems -- but it will be their lives.

Fortunately, Julia has already quashed those divorce rumors from earlier this summer.

"The most important question, are you divorced? Brandon is my soul!" she affirmed.

"I am grateful to fate that him is my husband," Julia gushed.

"I came to see my family and do important things," Julia explained of her trip.

Of Brandon, she added: "We do everything together, this is the first time when I am alone."

"And," Julia concluded, "we seem to have returned to those days when we made a visa."