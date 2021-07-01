Josh Duggar: Did His Arrest Torpedo an Entire Family Fortune?

As you've likely heard by now, Josh Duggar has been arrested on child pornography charges, and he's facing up to 20 years behind bars if he's convicted.

The trial won't begin until July 6, but if the results of the investigation are as damning as they sound, it won't be hard for prosecutors to make the case that Josh deserves to be locked up for a very, very long time.

Of course, Josh isn't the only one who's looking down the barrel of a very bleak future.

Virtually every member of his massive family has been impacted by this latest scandal, and it looks as though the worst is yet to come.

Already, TLC has canceled Counting On, the reality show that accounted for the bulk of the Duggars' annual earnings.

Many have pointed out that the network canceled the Duggars' first show, 19 Kids and Counting, in response to the news that Josh had molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

We were shocked when TLC gave the family a second chance, but we think it's safe to say that this time, they're cutting ties for good.

Even diehard Duggar fans have stopped defending the family, as it's now abundantly clear that parents Jim Bob and Michelle harbored and enabled a sexual predator for many years.

So the cushy and tremendously lucrative gig that enabled the Duggars to support such a massive brood is no more.

What does that mean for the family's future?

Well ... let's just say Jim Bob's days as a shopping addict are probably at an end.

The International Business Times estimates that the family's net worth at roughly $3.5 million.

The outlet also estimates that Jim Bob and Michelle raked in about $230,000 in 2020.

Those might sound like massive sums of money, and in most situations, they would be.

But few families on earth are as over-extended as the Duggars, and they just lost their number one source of revenue.

Currently, nine of the Jim Bob and Michelle's children still live at home.

When you consider the expense of supporting a family of 11, suddenly that $230K income doesn't sound quite so lofty.

And when you consider that most of Jim Bob's adult children are still on his payroll, it's a wonder this family is able to get by at all.

Mind you, we are in no way sympathizing with these people -- just pointing out that their situation is not as rosy as they make it seem.

While it's true that Jim Bob is the owner of several businesses -- including a used car lot and a real estate company that specializes in flipping houses -- it appears that his TLC income is primarily what was keeping those ventures afloat.

Some have gone so far as to suggest that the only functions of those businesses are to provide Jim Bob's sons and sons-in-law with employment (Duggar women, of course, are prohibited from working).

And then there's Josh, whose wife, Anna Duggar, is expecting her seventh child.

IBT estimates Josh's net worth at $200,000, but that certainly won't be the case for long.

Fans have long been curious as to how Josh and Anna support their massive brood, especially since he's been unemployed for at least the past two years, and she's not allowed to work.

"How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?" one Instagram user asked Anna.

"Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," she replied.

Well, the only thing he'll be working at diligently going forward is stamping license plates.

It's almost like there's a serious flaw in the Duggars' idea of banning women from ever pursuing any sort of life outside the home!