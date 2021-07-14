Jinger Duggar Rocks Very Short Shorts, Sends Parting Shot to Awful Dad

You likely know how the lyrics go at this point, don't you?

Hey, man, dig that crazy chick, The Royal Teens one crooned.

Who wears short shorts? We wear short shorts They're such short shorts We like short shorts. Who wears short shorts? We wear short shorts.

As it turns out, as you can tell by the photo below, the members of this group are not the only people to ever wear short shorts.

Earlier this week, Jinger Duggar shared a snapshot on social media that featured her and husband Jeremy getting their fitness on..

"The best gym buddy, no doubt. What is your favorite way to exercise? Tag your gym partner below! #thehopewehold," wrote Jinger as a pretty lame caption to the image.

But it wasn't her wording that got folks talking; nor her lack of a mask, considering the lifting of Covid-based restrictions around the ever-more vaccinated country.

Instead, it was her attire.

Specifically, you guessed it, it was those very short shorts.

Back in the old, controlling days, Jinger may have worn a similar outfit in which to work out -- but there's no way she would have publicized it to the world.

Not with the wrath of her father, Jim Bob Duggar, hanging over her.

Not considering the fact that he raised his daughters to don conservative dresses at nearly all times, somehow convincing them that the bible required such a dress code.

That was then, however.

Now, it's rather evident that more and more members of Jim Bob's family are realizing just how full of it he has been.

In the memoir Jeremy and Jinger released this summer, the latter admitted that she needed to move away from home in order to realize that she had basically been lied to her whole life.

In studying the bible with Jeremy, Jinger wrote that "wanted to see if the convictions I'd always held were true."

Jinger then explained that this analysis of her religion's holy book led her to rethink the "standards that I took as givens."

One major issue was her father's insistence that she and her sisters dress as modestly as possible.

“I realized I wanted to revisit some secondary issues, like not wearing pants,” Jinger wrote, later adding:

“[A]s I searched the Scriptures for answers, I never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants."

Yup. There you go.

Jinger and Jeremy also released a statement after Counting On was canceled a short while ago, making it clear that TLC made the right call.

Such a statement also served as a not-so-subtle dig at her mom and dad, both of whom profited immensely from the program.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family.

"It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," they wrote on Instagram, concluding:

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support.

"We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."