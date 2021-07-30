Jill Duggar Relates to Simone Biles, Responds to Post About Child Abuse

Jill Duggar is showing support for Simone Biles.

The former reality star felt a need to comment on the plight of America's greatest-ever gymnast this week... after Biles withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics.

As you likely know by now, Biles is a multiple-time Gold Medal winner.

After taking part in a few team events a few days ago, however, a United States spokesperson issued the following statement:

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."

In the days since, some total and complete morons have accused Biles of quitting and/or of being mentally weak, proving that they have no empathy and/or no understandinng of gymnastics in any way, shape or form.

According to DuggarsSnark Reddit, for example, one of these ignorant trolls wroote:

"Simone Biles just showed the nation, when things get tough you shatter into a million pieces."

Running down the athlete's unparalled resume, one user replied:

"New comment thread here for everyone who was abused as a kid and who has won 6 or more Olympic medals. I will listen to your criticisms of Simone."

Wrote Duggar in response to this latter statement: Amen!

Now, look, could Jill have been standing up for Biles because it's the right thing to do and anyone questioning Simone's toughness is just a pathetic loserr?

Yes.

But could she also have been standing up for Biles because Duggar can relate to someone who has been abused, as was the awful case with Biles and former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar?

Probaby, right?

Jill herself was molested at the hands of brother Josh back when he was 14 years old and she was just a little gir.

Josh confessed to this crime in 2015.

He has since been arrested on two counts of child pornography possession, a development that can't really come as a shock to anyone familiar with his past misdeeds.

Following her brother's April arrest, Jill told The Sun:

"We’re very sad about the whole thing, it’s horrible. It’s all very sad.

"Josh’s wife Anna is pregnant with their seventh child, I cannot imagine how she is feeling."

For those unaware, Nassar is a convicted sex offender who has been sentenced to 60 years in jail.

He will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Nassar served as the United States women's national gymnastics team doctor for 18 years, which gave him access to hundreds of girls and young women whom he sexually abused.

Biles is among the many women he abused.

Jill, for her part, hasn't said much about her own molestation scandal.

She and her husband did respond this month to the cancelation of Counting On, however.

It’s been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show, and, although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show, we have opened up a little more recently on our social media.

However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family.

They concluded:

The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives.

Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal.

Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share.

For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds.