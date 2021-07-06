Jill Duggar Lashes Out: It's About Freakin' Time Counting On Got Canceled!

Long before Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges, Jill Duggar made the wise decision to distance herself from her increasingly problematic family.

Jill cut ties with Jim Bob and the rest of the Counting On clan back in 2019, and it seems she hasn't looked back once.

We doubt she ever regretted that decision, and recent events have confirmed that she made the right call by stepping away from the rest of the Duggars.

At first, it seemed that the cause of the rift was money.

Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, accused Jim Bob of stealing millions from his own children by pocketing all of their TLC earnings throughout the family's run as reality TV stars.

But knowing what we know now, it seems that the Dillards had multiple reasons for cutting off contact, and they did Jim Bob a favor by not going public with all of them.

2019 was also the year in which a car dealership owned by Josh was raided by agents from the Department of Homeland security.

It was there, on the computer in Josh's office, that the law enforcement officials discovered a stash of explicit photos, some of them portraying children as young as 18 months old.

At the time, the cause of the raid was a mystery to the public, but the Duggars knew exactly what was going on.

Not coincidentally, it was around that time that Jill and Derick decided to back away.

Last week, following months of controversy, TLC finally canceled Counting On, a move that was applauded by many critics of the Duggars -- including Jill and Derick.

The couple took to their official website on Monday to praise the network for finally putting an end to the Duggars' second reality show.

"Our statement about the cancellation of 'Counting On' is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us," the couple wrote.

"We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC’s statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned."

From there, the Dillards pointed out that they cut ties with the series several years before TLC pulled the trigger.

"It’s been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show, and, although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show, we have opened up a little more recently on our social media," they continued.

"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us!" Jill and Derick added.

"However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family."

While the Dillards steered clear of mentioning Josh's latest scandal or the salary disputes that occurred during their time on the show, they hinted that they were forced to live inauthentic lives as a result of their TV stardom.

"The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives. Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal," the couple wrote.

"Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share," they added.

"For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds."

Yes, it certainly sounds as though the Dillards have no regrets.

And who could blame for indulging in a bit of passive-aggressive gloating after all that they've been through?