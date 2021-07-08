Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard: TLC Can't Silence Us Any Longer!

Late last month, TLC finally canceled Counting On after 11 disgraceful seasons.

Several years ago, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard stepped away from the series.

It turns out that they learned about the show ending the same way as the rest of us did.

Now, they are making their statement, reflecting upon the secrets, pressures, and challenges from their years on the show.

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are playing catchup.

"Our statement about the cancellation of Counting On is a little late," they admit in a blog post on their website.

The Dillards explain that this is "because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday."

Additionally, they share that "this season of life is quite busy for us."

"We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us," they revealed.

This friend and this cousin messaged them "after seeing TLC’s statement online."

"We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned," Jill and Derick admit.

"It’s been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show," they note.

Hard to believe that it's been four years already, but that sounds right.

"And," the couple writes, "although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show."

They continue by noting that "we have opened up a little more recently on our social media."

They certainly have; this has often taken the form of well-deserved callouts of Jim Bob.

"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network," Jill and Derick reflected.

"And," they added, "several of the crew members have even become like family to us!"

This is a common way for reality stars to feel after filming for so many hours with the same people.

"However, we also faced many pressures," the Dillards acknowledge.

"And," they added, "some unexpected challenges."

It was these pressures and challenges "which forced us to step away from the show."

Their departure from the series was "in an effort to gain more control over our own lives."

"And," they emphasized, "to do what was best for our family."

"The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives," the Dillards wrote.

"Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal," Jill and Derick characterized.

"Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions," they reflected.

Jill and Derick wrote that this is "including the ability to have a choice in what we share."

"For now, we will move forward on our own terms," the Dillards affirmed.

"And," their statement concluded, "we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds."

Their words about fond memories regarding crew members from the erstwhile series were sincere.

On Tuesday, Jill took to her Instagram Story and shared a group photo.

Jill, Jessa, Ben, their children, and a few crew members all appeared together in the snapshot.

"Loved getting to do lunch with some of our old crew family today!" Jill wrote. "These guys are some of the best! Love y'all!"