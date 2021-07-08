Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard: TLC Can't Silence Us Any Longer!

by at .  Updated at .

Late last month, TLC finally canceled Counting On after 11 disgraceful seasons.

Several years ago, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard stepped away from the series.

It turns out that they learned about the show ending the same way as the rest of us did.

Now, they are making their statement, reflecting upon the secrets, pressures, and challenges from their years on the show.

Jill Duggar and Derick: A Photo

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are playing catchup.

"Our statement about the cancellation of Counting On is a little late," they admit in a blog post on their website.

The Dillards explain that this is "because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday."

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard site statement on Counting On cancelation

Additionally, they share that "this season of life is quite busy for us."

"We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us," they revealed.

This friend and this cousin messaged them "after seeing TLC’s statement online."

Jill Duggar at a Meal

"We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned," Jill and Derick admit.

"It’s been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show," they note.

Hard to believe that it's been four years already, but that sounds right.

Jill Duggar in the Sun

"And," the couple writes, "although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show."

They continue by noting that "we have opened up a little more recently on our social media."

They certainly have; this has often taken the form of well-deserved callouts of Jim Bob.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on Social Media

"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network," Jill and Derick reflected.

"And," they added, "several of the crew members have even become like family to us!"

This is a common way for reality stars to feel after filming for so many hours with the same people.

The Dillards in 2021

"However, we also faced many pressures," the Dillards acknowledge.

"And," they added, "some unexpected challenges."

It was these pressures and challenges "which forced us to step away from the show."

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Celebrate

Their departure from the series was "in an effort to gain more control over our own lives."

"And," they emphasized, "to do what was best for our family."

"The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives," the Dillards wrote.

Jill and Amy Duggar in 2021!

"Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal," Jill and Derick characterized.

"Our family’s departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions," they reflected.

Jill and Derick wrote that this is "including the ability to have a choice in what we share."

Jill Duggar Is Wearing a Swimsuit

"For now, we will move forward on our own terms," the Dillards affirmed.

"And," their statement concluded, "we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds."

Their words about fond memories regarding crew members from the erstwhile series were sincere.

Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, Counting On crew meet up

On Tuesday, Jill took to her Instagram Story and shared a group photo.

Jill, Jessa, Ben, their children, and a few crew members all appeared together in the snapshot.

"Loved getting to do lunch with some of our old crew family today!" Jill wrote. "These guys are some of the best! Love y'all!"

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar Photos

The Dillards in 2021
Jill Duggar in the Sun
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on Social Media
A Duggar in Love
Jill Duggar and Derick: A Photo
Jill Duggar and a Sister

Jill Duggar Videos

Jana Duggar: Our Whole Family Prays for Jill and Derick's Salvation!
Jana Duggar: Our Whole Family Prays for Jill and Derick's Salvation!
Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Hates the Way I'm Living ... But I Don't Care!
Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Hates the Way I'm Living ... But I Don't Care!
Jill Duggar: I Got Tested For the Coronavirus ... And It Was a Nightmare!
Jill Duggar: I Got Tested For the Coronavirus ... And It Was a Nightmare!