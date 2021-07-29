Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd: Married at First Sight! And Also Having a Baby!

It only took one glance for Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd to get hitched.

And now it's taken a certain number of thrusts for Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd to make their first child.

Yup, it's true:

The Married at First Sight couple is expecting a baby!

"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood!" Studer and Hurd said in a statement to E! News on Wednesday.

"We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met, but wanted to wait for the time to be right.

"Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be!"

Studer also spoke to People Magazine about the blessed news, and confirmed her approximate due date in the process.

"I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H," the parent-to-be said.

Studer and Hurd have proudly referred to themselves online as dog parents to a "spunky little guy" named Rex, who Jessica said in a recent Instagram tribute "brought so much energy to our household since we got him as a rescue."

She also said they are "still learning a lot about him."

On Thursday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, meanwhile, viewers will watch Jessica reveal the bombshell to her husband on camera.

"Finding out that Jess is pregnant is the best surprise," Austin says on air, adding on the episode:

"I just cannot believe it happened this quick. I am going to be a father.

"I prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess.

"I'm just so excited."

Jessica and Austin were cast members on 10 of Married at First Sight in 2020.

Since their season wrapped up, the husband and wife have documented their marriage for Lifetime's spin-off series ... aptly titled Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.

"I'm so happy that Austin is as excited as I am," Studer says on this evening's Couples' Cam installment.

"I have always wanted to become a mom.

"But the fertility issues that ran in my family always made me wonder if it was meant to be and it's crazy to think that less than two years ago, Austin and I met at the altar and now we're going to be parents."

On previous episodes of this same series, the couple hasddiscussed when the right time would be to start a family.

Austin said at one point:

"I just want to make sure we're 100 percent ready because it's just such a big, life-changing decision.

"I don't want to rush into it even though we rushed into marriage.