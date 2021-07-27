Jessica Seewald Rocks Revealing Crop Top & SUPER Short Shorts Following Scandalous Divorce!

Obviously, the big Duggar news these days mostly has to do with Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges.

But this family is so big and its members engage in so much sketchy behavior that there's always more than one scandal happening at a time.

Take, for example, Jessica Seewald's recent divorce.

Jessica is the sister of Jessa Duggar's husband, Ben Seewald, and these days, she's rivaling cousin Amy for the title of biggest rebel in the extended Duggar clan.

If you're at all familiar with the family's belief system, then you know that divorce is strictly forbidden in the Duggars' world.

So when Jessica split from husband Dwight Lester after just two years of marriage, both her family and the members of her religious community reacted with shock and horror.

Even though Jessica cited abuse and neglect as her reasons for filing, there's little chance that anyone in her family is sympathetic to her plight.

“Constant verbal altercations creating an extremely intolerable home environment and causing me great emotional turmoil," read the documents filed by Jessica's lawyers.

“Financial strain from the beginning of the marriage due to poor money management on part of the defendant.”

Even with that horrifying description of her husband's behavior, Jessica is probably being shunned by the people closest to her these days.

Perhaps that's why she's suddenly feeling so rebellious.

If you've been following the Duggar family for any length of time, then you're probably familiar with the infamous Duggar dress code.

Women in their community are forced to adhere to the standards of what the Duggars call "modest attire."

That means floor-length skirts at all times -- even when engaged in sports or other outdoor activities -- and loose, flowy tops that give no indication of the shape beneath them.

As you can see from her latest Instagram pics, Jessica is no longer abiding by those asinine rules.

The photo below, for example, violates just about every stricture in the Duggar rule book.

A crop top and short shorts are pretty standard summer attire in the sane parts of the world, but this is the sort of outfit that can you banned from Duggarville forever.

Other Duggar women have rebelled against the Duggar dress code -- such as when Jinger Duggar started wearing shorts, but this situation is different for at least two reasons.

For one thing, Jessica is taking her act of defiance much, much further than any of her predecessors.

(As rebellious as Jinger, Jessa, and Amy might have been in the past, you can be sure that they would never be caught dead in a crop top.)

On top of that, Jessica is doing her own thing without waiting for permission from a man.

Jinger was permitted to dress as she pleases only after getting married and receiving permission from her husband.

Jessica, conversely, decided to start wearing more modern attire after she liberated herself from the Duggars' appallingly patriarchal society.

So it may just look like a crop top and a pair of short shorts to the untrained eye.

But for those who are familiar with the Duggar clan, those are symbols of freedom.