Jersey Shore Shocker: Angelina Pivarnick Has Already Filed for Divorce!

Gym. Tanning. Laundry.

Divorce attorneys?

Following multiple episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that featured Angelina Pivarnick opening up about the challenges in her marriage to Chris Larangeira, we've now learned the following:

There may be no saving this union.

Because it's already over.

Maybe.

As it turns out, a representative from Middlesex County Family Court in New Jersey has confirmed to In Touch Weekly that Angelina actually filed for divorce from her husband... way back in January.

Did she withdraw them at some point, however?

This is the question now on the minds of MTV viewers everywhere.

The couple attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards together on May 16, and Angelina publicly wished Chris a happy birthday via Instagram in early June.

On recent episodes of the reviveed Jersey Shore, Pivarnick has admitted that things were anything but peachy keen between herself and her legal partner of just over a year.

Last week, for instance, a friend of Mike Sorrentino's wife claimed that Angelina was cheating on Chris.

This person even said surveillance video existed of Pivarnick leaving some other guy's house in the middle of the night.

"Angelina has been going to her neighbor's house and Angelina keeps parking in the spot in front of her house and she is allegedly cheating on her husband with this girl's neighbor," Lauren told Mike while reading texts from her source.

Pivarnick strongly denied such accusations, it's worth noting.

"People like to believe somebody else over me and it's kind of bulls---. Now it's like f---ing with my marriage," she said in response to the accusation.

"Get the video, I'm waiting for it. You guys gotta stop listening to everything you hear about me."

Late this spring, meanwhile, there was talk of Larangeira cheating on Pivarnick.

"My sex life is dog s---. It's so f---ing ridiculous," Angelina said in a discussion with Jenni and Deena on a recent Jersey Shore episode over a charcuterie board, confessing that the spark was very much gone.

From there, Pivarnick shocked her castmates with her confession that Chris had "moved out like six times" during the first year of their marriage.

Chris conceded that he had stayed at his mother's house after numerous intense fights, but he added he always intended to move back in.

"I'm having sex, just not with you," he even joked at one point in a chat with his wife.

Talk about a joke that missed its mark, huh?

During the Thursday, July 1, episode, Angelina told her roommates that while her relationship is not “amazing,” she and Chris are at a good place in their romance and “working on things” getting better.

We're not certain exactly when this episode was filmed.

Pivarnick and Larangeira exchanged vows nearly two years after getting engaged in January of 2018.

The November 2019 nuptials were married, however, by an inappropriate toast Snooki and her other bridesmaids at the wedding reception, as they chose to roast the bride instead of honor her.

“My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this,” Angelina tweeted at the time.

“I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad... don’t get it twisted.”

Was this marriage therefore cursed from the outset?

We don't know.

But the couple has clearly come a long way since Larangeira proposed. In a long way, in the wrong direction, thay is.

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” Pivarnick previously told Us Weekly of the proposal. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”