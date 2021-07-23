Jeremy and Zach Roloff: Our Wives Feuded Because of OUR Fight!

This week, Tori and Audrey Roloff appeared to end their feud with a very public compliment.

Fans have wondered if this was all a misunderstanding ... and if not, what caused the feud in the first place.

It turns out that the Roloff wives icing each other out was very real.

But it didn't start with them. It started with their husbands.

After Tori Roloff opened up about both her miscarriage struggles and her and Zach's efforts to conceive, Audrey reached out.

She wrote "you are brave" in a comment to her sister-in-law.

After an extended period of what seemed to be a public feud, this was an olive branch.

An inside source has now opened up to The Sun about what went down and why.

Tori and Audrey straight-up stopped speaking to one another for a while.

The fault lies with their husbands, twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff.

Apparently, the brothers had a "huge argument."

This damanged relations between the couples.

Both wives sided with their respective husbands.

"Tori and Audrey always got along with each other," the insider confirmed.

"But," the source explained, "Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day."

The brothers clashed "and everything changed."

"It went on for weeks," the insider detailed.

"And," the source added, "the girls obviously took sides."

As a result, the insider shared, "they all stopped speaking to each other."

But ... what started all of this?

"The argument was about lack of respect," the source explained.

"Zach felt he didn't get enough support from Jeremy," the insider added, "but he didn't agree."

"It exploded," the source characterized.

"And there was a lot of mud-slinging," the insider revealed.

The source shared that all of this built up "resulting in the two couples keeping their distance."

Additionally, Zach and Jeremy did not see eye to eye over the family farm.

Roloff Farms remains in the hands of Matt, their father, after he purchased his ex-wife's share.

But Matt is looking to retire soon ... and that means passing on the sprawling Oregon property.

Matt's dream is apparently for his sons to take over.

Zach has shown the most interest, but it's said that Matt thinks that Jeremy better understands the business.

Meanwhile, as Matt has noted, Jacob has some specific knowledge about soil and compost that could benefit the farm.

According to the inside source, Zach and Jeremy are once again on speaking terms.

It took some time, but they got there.

Meanwhile, Tori and Audrey are said to be slowly "building bridges."

Still, this is a difficult time.

Just a few months after Tori suffered a miscarriage, Audrey announced her own pregnancy.

The timing was purely a coincidence, but it could not possibly have made things easier.

However, as Tori recently wrote about her struggles to conceive in the months that followed, Audrey reached out.

This was their first public, positive communication in some time.

Perhaps things will get better from here. Sometimes, pain brings people together in surprising ways.