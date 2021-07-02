Jeremiah Duggar Starts His Own Business: Is He Cutting Ties With Jim Bob?

The Duggars have weathered quite a few scandals over the years, but they've never come up against anything as damaging as Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges.

Already, TLC has canceled Counting On, and it looks as though the Duggars days as a reality TV family are officially at an end.

As we've discussed previously, that's very bad news for the family's financial future.

This latest scandal has affected the Duggars' net worth in a devastating way, and it's unclear how Jim Bob and company will support themselves going forward.

So perhaps it's not surprising that at least one of the Duggars has already taken steps toward securing his own financial future.

Jeremiah Duggar has long been one of then more overlooked members of Jim Bob and Michelle's massive brood.

But maybe he's been using all that time off camera to plan a future for himself that's not completely dependent on the whims of his famously fickle father.

Whatever the case, UK tabloid The Sun is reporting that Jeremiah has taken steps toward starting his own business.

The outlet reports that Jeremiah applied for a business license for Hometown Construction, LLC just days before word got out that TLC had officially canceled his family's reality show.

The Duggars almost certainly caught wind of the cancelation news before the rest of the world learned about it, so the timing of Jeremiah's application is probably not coincidental.

The move makes sense as Jer has been been taking an active role in his father's house-flipping business for several years now.

Possibly as a sign that the Duggars knew this move was coming, they recently praised Jeremiah's work ethic and passion for working with his hands in an Instagram post

“Jeremiah and Jason know how to get things done! When they’re not on a construction site, you can usually find them getting supplies," the Duggars captioned the photo below.

"Ready for the next project! Grateful for these hardworking guys!”

With the launch of his new project, Jeremiah is probably cutting ties with the real estate corporation owned and operated by his father.

It might be something he's been meaning to do for a while, or it could be that he's decided to distance himself from projects that the public associates with Jim Bob and Josh.

Yes, believe it or not, there were quite a few years in which Josh was Jim Bob's righthand man.

Sure, he might be a sexual predator who's disgraced his family multiple times, but the Duggars take an old school on just about everything, including the importance of the oldest boy in a family.

Even after news that Josh had molested five young girls led to him being fired from his job as a Washington lobbyist, Jim Bob couldn't wait to welcome him into the family business.

So in case you were wondering why fans are as mad as Jim Bob as they are at Josh ... well, that's one reason.

Needless to say, it's not hard to see why TLC was so eager to cut ties with this family.

And it's not hard to see why Jeremiah was so eager to set out on his own.