Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh: Are They Married in India?

Last month, Jenny Slatten confirmed that she is engaged to Sumit Singh.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple have been together for years, but faced multiple barriers to marrying.

With a ticking clock, fans know that Jenny and Sumit have had limited choices.

Did they finally get married?

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh recently shared photos of the two of them out and enjoying a coffee date.

Sumit's hair looks better than it has in years.

Fans were overjoyed that the two of them were having a good time in each other's company.

"How is she still there if they aren't married?" asked one fan. "A lot of back and forth.

The couple's cryptic reply included a smirking emoji.

It could mean that there's a secret to her seeming to overstay her visa. Or it could mean that there was a marriage.

“Did you guys ever get married?!?!” another asked. “Has Sumit’s parents accepted your relationship?!?!”

“You have to wait lil more," the reply teased.

Let's break that down.

Some 90 Day Fiance stars, like Varya Malina, seem to find it funny to keep fans in the dark for no apparent reason.

However, in general, there is only one reason for stars who normally like to share to hold back big news:

Are Jenny and Sumit still under an NDA?

If Jenny and Sumit aren't allowed to spoil their major life milestones for fans, that likely means that they're returning to TV.

Most likely, this means another season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

There are, technically, some alternatives.

For example, if the two of them broke up and Jenny went back to the United States, she could still appear on The Single Life.

Similarly, if they were willing and able, they could move to the United States and live together that way.

The latter would mean that they could potentially appear on 90 Day Fiance -- as in, the original series that started it all.

But given that all of these questions were prompted by an outing together, a breakup seems unlikely.

And this outing was seemingly in India.

Old photos are always a possibility as a sneaky Instagram trick, but we get the feeling that if they had come to the United States, we'd have heard about it.

It seems only natural that these two would return for Season 3 of The Other Way.

Jenny and Sumit were on the first two seasons.

And, both times, they have had no shortage of drama -- much more than they or even the network had imagined.

Some cultural differences and Jenny being a bit of a fish out of water have been an issue.

Their age gap of course drew the attention of fans.

How many women get catfished, then end up deflowering the man half their age who catfished them? That's quite a story.

However, Jenny and Sumit's story took a number of twists.

On their first season, Jenny and production alike had no idea that Sumit had secretly married.

His parents had forced him into a loveless marriage.

Though they finally "allowed" him to divorce, they still refused to approve of his relationship with Jenny.

Unfortunately, Sumit feels beholden to his parents' wishes enough that, when his mother threatened suicide if he married Jenny, he backed down.

If Sumit and Jenny have married, maybe it means that his family relented. Or maybe it means that he went no-contact and lived his life.