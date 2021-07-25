Jennifer Lopez Wears Barely-There Bikini, Mauls Ben Affleck to Celebrate 52nd Birthday

Yup, you guys.

She's f--king Ben Affleck.

Forget the rumors you may have read. Forget the anonymous quotes. Forget the alleged accounts from witnesses who have claimed they saw Jennifer Lopez and kissing.

Everyone now is a witness to the reunion of this former couple -- thanks to Lopez herself.

The singer/actress turned 52 years old on Saturday, celebrating the occasion by confirming to the global public two things:

She is ridiculously attractive. To quote Jimmy Kimmel from many years ago, but to do it in a serious and steamy manner... she's f--king Ben Affleck.

As you can see above and below, Lopez paid tribute to herself on her birthday, posting a number of scorching hot bikini photos aboard a boat.

But the one that has the entire Internet buzzing and drooling? It features Affleck embracing his ex-fiancee, the pair making out and Lopez's hand lingering very close to Affleck's crotch.

Safe to say these two really are back together, huh?

"5 2 … what it do …💗," Jennifer captioned the seductive snapshots.

Lopez and Affleck began dating way back July 2002.

They got engaged that November and went on a whirlwind press tour as a twosome at the couple... before postponing their September 2003 wedding and ultimately ending their engagement in January 2004.

Both went on to get involved in other very public and intense relationships.

Most recently, of course, Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

But she split from the admitted steroid-user this spring amid rumors that he had cheated on her with Southern Charrm cast member Madion LeCroy.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Rodriguez and Loopez said in a statement on April 15, adding:

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Just weeks later, speculation started to surface that Lopez was hanging out again with Affleck... perhaps without any clothes on, if you know what we mean.

Were they actually running it back romantically?!?

Or was Lopez just trying to make Rodriguez jealous?

The answer could be yes to both these questions, we suppose, but Lopez has now responded strongly in the affirmative to the first one at least. That's for sure.

A Hollywood insider told People Magazine in this week's issue that the superstars "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," added a Lopez source.

Earlier this month, Lopez opened up about her personal life, without mentioning Affleck, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

She said she is having "the best time of my life" adding:

"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better."

That is now more obvious than ever, based on the hottest photos ever posted online by a 52-year old.

Rodriguez, for his part, shared an Instagram video on Saturday of himself and some friends doing aerobics on a yacht.

As for whether Affleck and Lopez will walk down the aisle all these years after their initial engagement?

"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," an E! News insider says.

"They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."

Hey, whatever works for them, you know?

And whatever makes Alex Rodriguez very sad.