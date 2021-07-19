Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Health Troubles: I'm So Sick, Dude! I Can Never Work Again!

In the years since she was fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans has spent most of her time trying to figure out how to get paid without doing any actual work.

At first, her approach was simple:

Continue broadcasting her astonishingly messy personal life all over social media, in hopes that the sh-tshow would attract enough likes, views, and follows to enable her to keep the freezer stocked with Hungry Man dinners without ever having to leave the house.

Unfortunately, audiences eventually grew tired of Jenelle and David's Beverly Pillbillies routine, and the many atrocities in Evans' past have prevented her from landing any longterm endorsement deals.

Jenelle is still broadcasting just about every waking second of her life, but this time, she might be doing so for a different reason.

Yes, many of her followers believe that Evans' recent complaints about health issues ranging from esophageal spasms to heart palpitations to chronic nausea might be motivated by a desire to land some sort of monthly check from the government.

We have no way of knowing if Jenelle is truly faking it, but as many have pointed out, she has a long history of lying, and her TikTok dance videos don't seem to be the work of someone who's currently battling a spinal cord disorder.

Over the weekend, Jenelle posted a lengthy YouTube video entitled "I Can't Work."

You really have to admire her forthrighntess with that title.

Evans spends 20 minutes making her case to her audience, as though they're the ones deciding whether or not she's eligible for disability.

"I feel like I have heart palpitations. I don't know what's going on with me, but it's taking everything in my power just to like edit videos and look at the computer screen, and then it's like I have to lay back down," she explains.

"I get nauseous. I have to lay back down. I get up. I have to lay back down. I get up. I try again, and then like right now. My head hurts."

Again, we want to emphasize that if the situation is as bad as Jenelle claims, then she deserves our full support and sympathy.

That said, it's not hard to see why some folks are having a hard time buying her version of events.

Part of the problem might be that there seem to be some inconsistencies with Jenelle's story.

She claims that doctors are baffled by her battery of ailments, but when talking about heading out of town for medical tests, she expresses how thrilled she is to have a bar in her hotel.

We're not saying Jenelle's alcoholism is the cause of her illnesses, but it seems that she would want to take some time off the sauce until she gets to the root of the matter.

Another reason why some fans are skeptical is that Jenelle's description of her condition sounds a bit hyperbolic at times.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, one follower posed the question, "Isn't it scary to know you're going be paralyzed?

Rather than stating that she probably won't end up paralyzed, Jenelle answered:

"It's a waiting game now."

Now, it's always risky to suggest that someone might be making misleading comments about their health, which is why we're not doing that here.

But if you're having some doubts of your own -- well, we can't say we blame you.