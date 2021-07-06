Jenelle Evans Deletes TikTok After Endangering 4-Year-Old With Illegal Fireworks

It's often said that Jenelle Evans is entirely without talent.

But that's not quite true.

Jenelle is supremely talented in the art of f--king up, and it's an incredible thing to observe.

Literally every time we think she's hit the rock bottom to end all rock bottoms, she finds a way to tunnel deeper into world of addiction, violence, and child neglect that's been her home for so many years.

Take this past weekend, for example.

Jenelle once again left the state of North Carolina to engage in illegal activities, but this time was different for two reasons:

1. It wasn't another of Jenelle and David's cross-country drug runs.

2. The Easons decided to bring their kids along!

In a journey that Jenelle documented on her TikTok page, she and her children "went to South Carolina because in North Carolina fireworks are illegal."

She added that "the popo [police] were there but it's all good because we dodged them!"

Ah, yes. It's important to teach your kids how to run from the cops at an early age.

But hey, buying illegal fireworks is generally pretty harmless, and we wouldn't be ragging on Jenelle if that were the most dangerous activity she engaged in over the long holiday weekend.

(Of course, we guess every weekend is a long one when you're permanently unemployed ...)

No, the low point of Jenelle and David's Fourth of July celebrations came when they lit a firework that sprayed sparks in all directions.

Again, that would be fine on its own, but in a shocking TikTok video, Jenelle and David can be heard encouraging daughter Ensley to walk close to the sparks and dance.

To the surprise of absolutely no one with half a brain in their head, the 4-year-old nearly caught fire.

David can he heard shouting "No!" just as the video cuts out.

Yes, this is the sort of thing Jenelle sees fit to post to her TikTok page.

We'd tell you to go check it out yourself, but if you go to her page right now, this is the message you'll receive:

So did Jenelle finally delete her TikTok in response to all the negative feedback she receives?

It looks that way, but we're sure it'll be up and running again in no time.

After all, it's her only soucre of income at the moment.

And besides, it's not like Jenelle can stop the criticism anyway.

Reddit users are currently having a field day with Evans' latest idiocy on all of the Teen Mom-themed subreddits.

"Jenelle actually said the little ones (fireworks) are for the children... mother of the year!" one person wrote in response to one of Evans' most absurd Independence Day clips.

("We have a tradition every year where we let the kids get these little book bags at the fireworks store," the m other of three told the camera.)

Another follower pointed out that Jenelle and David have both been unemployed for several years now, and Jenelle's earnings from her TikTok page are their only visible means of support.

So perhaps driving across state lines to purchase hundreds of dollars in fireworks isn't the best use of their time and money.

"Stupid. Also driving across state lines houses away to get fireworks and throw money away you don't have is dumb too," this person observed.

Some fans harkened back to the incident in which Jenelle told her dog to fetch a lit firework and then laughed as the animal came close to death.

"I hope she doesn't make one of the animals on the land try to catch one that's lit," one commenter remarked.

"Are we even surprised?" one follower asked in response to Jenelle's most recent foolishness, according to The Sun.

The answer, sadly, is no.

We're not the least bit surprised when Jenelle puts her children in harm's way, but it's important to remain outraged.

After all, those kids are still growing up in a wildly unsafe environment, and their parents certainly aren't going to look out for their wellbeing.