Jen Shah: I'm Being Framed Because I'm Famous!

Back in March, Jen Shah was arrested on multiple charges of fraud.

She was accused at the time of victimizing an endless array of senior citizens across numerous states, lying to them about potential business opportunities and then selling their personal information for a massive profit.

But here's the thing, Shah is now saying.

There's only one true victim in this case, her lawyer has told a judge.

And you can guess that victim, can't you?

Yup... it's Jen Shah!

In legal documents obtained by Radar Online, attorney Priya Chaudhry says prosecutors are clearly trying to make an example out of her client.

Furthermore, she’s questioning why the scathing allegations against the reality star were made public in the first place.

“We urge the Court to order it stricken or at least redacted, and to remind the government that it should not file naked statements on the record absent an application for relief or the request of the Court,” Priya wrote.

She also noted that Shah “has steadfastly maintained her innocence.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has also said this ordeal is part of God's plan for her.

You may make of that what you will.

Earlier in the week, meanwhile, the FBI came out and said Shah wasn't just a part of the aforementioned telemarkeing scheme.

Federal authorities said she, her assistant and four others orchestrated the whole thing.

The FBI wrote in new legal documents that Shah has "greater culpability" than anyone else involved and is the "Tier A" category for her alleged crimes.

If convicted on all charges against her, Shah faces up to 50 years in jail.

But this is all total BS, Shah's legal team alleges.

“Unlike all of the other defendants, Ms. Shah is a public figure because of her work on the Bravo television network," the team explained to a judge.

"The government is well aware of this, and timed its letter for the night before oral argument, knowing that it would be picked up by the press.

"Which it was, and was reported in a highly prejudicial manner.”

Ah, yes, the classic argument that Shah -- someone who has appeared on a grand total of one season of a showTha watched by fewer than one million people per weeks -- has only been targeted because she's famous.

Thankfully, the judge in charge of Shah's case didn't buy this proposition for even one nanosecond.

In response to Shah's lawyer's recently-submitted documents, the judge simply wrote on Thursday:

"Defendant's application to strike the government's letter is denied."

Shah is fighting charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering after allegedly running a years-long telemarketing scheme that defrauded thousands of vulnerable victims out of millions of dollars.

She was arrested this spring for allegedly targeting and scamming people "vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people" out of their money, according to U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

The lawyer said in March that Shah "allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.

Concluded Strauss at the time:

In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.

'Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.