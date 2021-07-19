Jen Harley Checks Into Rehab in Wake of Yet Another Arrest

Jen Harley has taken the first step on a hopeful path to recovery.

The former Jersey Shore star -- who famously (or infamously, many critics might say) dated Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for a couple of tumultuous years after giving birth to his daughter -- has checked into a rehab facility.

The news was confirmed late last week by a rep for Harley.

“Jen Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency,” this rep told TMZ.

“She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children.”

(In addition to Ariana -- the child she shares with Ronnie -- Harley also has 11-year-old son named Mason from a previous relationship.)

Without having any major insight into Harley's apparent addiction, we're a celebrity gossip outlet who has been reporting on her behavior for a long time now and can safely say the following in response:

This is likely the right move.

In late June, Harley was charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend, Joseph Abrosole, and threatened to kill him.

She was previouly arrested for dragging Ronnie down the street by her car and also for hurling a glass ashtray at the MTV personality.

For his part, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in the fall of 2019 for reportedly pulling a knife on Harley and then grabbing Ariana out of her arms, prior to barricading himself inside of a house with the toddler.

Police had to eventually use a taser on Ronnie in order to take him into custody.

Mere weeks after welcoming their kid into the world, meanwhile, Jen was blasting her on-again/off-again lover as a deadbeat dad, while Ronnie trashed Harley as a cum dumpster.

These two really are better off apart from each other.

And we can only hope they'll both also soon be better off after having realized the extent of their mental issues and/or substance abuse issues.

In May, Ortiz-Magro -- who entered rehab himself in early 2019 -- revealed he would stepping away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to seek professional assistance.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” the father of one wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on.

"This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

It's worth sadly noting here that Ortiz-Magro was arrested in April for an altercation that allegedly involved then-girlfriend Saffire Matos.

Ronnie has since proposed to Matos.

And she has said yes.