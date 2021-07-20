Jason Alexander: Britney Spears Wishes We Were Still Married!

Back in 2004, there was a brief period of time in which a surprising number of people believed that Britney Spears had married George from Seinfeld.

It turned out of course, that Brit had married a different dude named Jason Alexander, but that news didn't do much to lessen the shock of the events that followed.

As details emerged, the world learnedJason and Britney were high school sweethearts who decided to get hitched just hours after reuniting.

Not surprisingly, Britney (or the people in charge of her estate) had the marriage annulled just 55 hours.

The matter was mostly forgotten about until Britney's life became front page tabloid material once again.

As Britney's testimony at her latest conservatorship continues to attract worldwide media attention, there's a renewed curiosity about the extent to which her father has manipulated and controlled her throughout her life.

And it seems that he and his legal team have been telling Brit what to do way since back in the days of George W.

Earlier this week, Alexander appeared on the popular "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story," and he went in-depth with his side of the story for the very first time.

He says he the love that he and Britney felt for each other was real, and the quickie annulment was the work of the same people who are pulling her strings to this day.

"They told me if I would sign the contracts - the annulment - they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage," Alexander claimed.

"So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that's what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication," he added.

"So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way."

According to Jason, his own lawyers told him he would have 30 days to contest the annulment, after which time he would be unable to contact Spears.

Jason says he didn't believe them and didn't contest the annulment because he didn't want to put Britney in an uncomfortable.

"Literally the day after the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, 'Beep, beep, beep.' I'm like, 'F---! They got me! Motherf------!' So that was it."

Recalling the day of the wedding, Alexander says it was all Britney's idea:

"It was like five in the morning, we're still in bed talking," he said.

"And she wanted me to come on tour with her. And I was like, 'I can't. I love to come on tour with you, but I got to go back and I have my senior year football. I earned a scholarship. I'm not going to just walk away,'" Alexander continued.

"And that was when she was like, 'Well, I got something I got to ask' and I'm like, 'What's that? And then she pretty much asked me if I would get married."

"We felt like this was a way that would bond us together, regardless of how far we are separated. We're married. You can't not let us reunite."

Though it was portrayed as a tawdry affair by the vicious tabloid media of the time, Jason maintains that the whole experience was actually quite wholesome.

"We went to a little white wedding chapel," he explained.

"The limousine driver walked her down the aisle. We did the whole thing. There was another couple getting married that morning. So they recognized her. And we took a picture," he added.

"Later I found out that couple got paid like a hundred grand for that picture. So I was like, 'What a great wedding gift for them.'"

However, not long after the vows were exchanged, Jason realized he was out of depth.

"We left, consummated the marriage in the limousine on the way back to the hotel and then when we got back to the hotel -- 'Hey, guess what? We're married!' and everybody freaked out and no one was happy," he recalled.

"And I was like, 'Oh, this is about to get interesting."

We're sure many will call Jason's version of events into question, but if it accomplishes nothing else, it at least confirms one crucial fact:

Britney Spears has never been allowed to live her own life or make her own mistakes.