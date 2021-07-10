Janelle Brown: Look! See! I'm on a Date with My Husband!

It's come to this for Janelle Brown:

Due to the assumed poor state of her marriage... due to her recent downgrade in housing and the blame critics have leveled at the feet of Kody Brown...

... it's now a major story when Janelle simply has dinner with her spiritual husband.

On the Sister Wives star's Instagram Story on Thursday, Brown uploaded a selfie of couple, sitting outside of her RV, as they ate a takeout meal together.

"Out dining 'al Fresco' last night," Janelle captioned the smiling snapshot, adding:

"Complete with Chinese takeout because some days you count the wins where you can."

Should it be considered tragic that eating Chinese food outside of your mobile home with the alleged love of your life is a win for Janelle?

Or should fans simply celebrate the fact that Janelle and Kody appear to be on at least decent terms?

We'll let readers arrive at their own conclusion while we recount how we got here.

Janelle's unexpected evening out with Kody came after she revealed that she's living in an RV, which appears to be located on the polygamist Brown family's Coyote Pass property.

Why is this only a big deal?

Only because the home she had been renting was solid, prompting the move -- and also prompting speculation across the Internet that Kody can't afford to move her into a new, actual home.

"I acted boldly and seized an adventure. The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental," Brown wrote on Instagram last month alongside a photo of the vehicle.

"Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I'm sure, rentals are even harder to come by.

"Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property.

"Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite."

Janelle added that she was "alternating between extreme excitement as I've always wanted to try this" as well as "anxiety at all the unknown variables."

After some folks jumped into her Comments section and remarked that her family's ongoing financial struggles had to be the cause of this uprooting, Janelle clapped back.

“It was a choice not a have to," she wrote of the trailer.

Janelle is Kody's second wife.

He first legally married Meri Brown in 1990 prior to inviting Janelle into a plural marriage three years later.

Christine Brown joined in 1994 and Robyn Brown followed in 2010; she is now Kody's only legal spouse.

Together, Janelle and Kody share six children: Logan, 27, Madison, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabriel, 20, and Savannah, 16.

It's unclear at this time which of them are living with their mom these days in her unique setting.

A few months back, Janelle revealed that she was diagnosed with a non-malignant form of skin cancer.

Since having it removed, the reality star wanted to share her experience on Instagram "for awareness" purposes.

"I am sharing to say that, even if it seems like it couldn't be skin cancer, it doesn't hurt to have your doctor look at it," she wrote in March

We wish Brown the best.