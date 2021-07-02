Jamie Lynn Spears SLAMS Britney Fans: Stop Threatening Me and My Kids!

In the wake of her older, more successful sister's courageous testimony, Jamie Lynn Spears has been defensive.

She insists that just because she didn't publicly speak up for Britney doesn't mean that she didn't care.

Most of Britney's fans online are having trouble believing Jamie Lynn, for a number of reasons.

Some are taking it too far, and Jamie Lynn is asking them to stop the "death threats to children."

On Friday, July 2, Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram Stories to call out her critics.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves," she began her message.

"But can we please stop with the death threats?" Jamie Lynn implored.

Jamie Lynn's message continued: "especially the death threats to children."

Apparently, some of Britney's more hardcore stans have been taking things too far.

In particular, it sounds like Jamie Lynn's children, Maddie Briann and Ivey Joan, were targets.

Criticizing Jamie Lynn is a valid exercise, even in the unlikely event that fans' suspicions about her are off.

Death threats are not okay and frankly do not make sense.

Death threats to children don't make a lick of sense under any circumstances. That's just evil.

Just days ago, Jamie Lynn broke her long, long silence on Britney's 13-year conservatorship.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born," she began.

Jamie Lynn insisted that "I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister."

"I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls--t,” Jamie Lynn noted.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest," she said oddly.

"And," Jamie Lynn continued, "have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere."

Jamie Lynn continued: "or if she wants to come back and dominate the world."

She commented that this would be "the way she has so many times before."

"I have nothing to gain or lose either way," Jamie Lynn claimed.

"This situation does not affect me," Jamie Lynn insisted.

She characterized: "because I am only her sister."

Jamie Lynn then alleged that she is someone "who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Jamie Lynn also told her fans, followers, and critics that she supports Britney "as her sister."

She insinuated that perhaps she has steadfastly defended Britney, but only in secret.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to," Jamie Lynn scoffed.

Jamie Lynn mocked the public expectations that she support her sister "with a hashtag on a public platform."

"But I can assure you," she added, "I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag."

Jamie Lynn then strongly asserted: “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

There is no one right way to stand by and support your loved ones.

Notably, some of those who have worked with Britney have been hesitant to speak out.

Just this week, Iggy Azalea spoke about Britney, and admitted what had caused her to hold back.

Iggy recalled how Britney had admitted to being embarrassed by some of the public conversation surrounding her.

At the same time, Iggy was also under an NDA that she said that Jamie Spears had strongarmed her into.

However, Iggy broke that NDA to describe what she witnessed six years ago. That feels more like support than Jamie Lynn's defensive tone.