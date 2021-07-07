Jamie Lynn Spears to Britney Stan Twitter: Leave My Broke A-- Alone!

Jamie Lynn Spears has made a very public, candid and desperate plea.

Sadly, we just can't imagine very many tabloids out there will heed her words or respect her wishes.

Let's delve into the latest issue plaguing this 30-year old, shall we?

On Tuesday, July 6, Jamie Lynn shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline on her Instagram Story.

It read as follows: "Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life... after it's revealed she is the ONLY family member not on singer's payroll."

The Zoey 101 alum replied to the article by writing as a caption to her post:

Facts....now leave my broke-ass alone.

Jamie Lynn has found herself back in the spotlight of late for the most unfortunate of reasons:

Her ultra famous sister, Britney, spoke late last month at a virtual court hearing, begging a judge to end what the singer called her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship," which is partially controlled by the sisters' father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears.

The artist's remarks represented her first public statement about the 2008 agreement that was put in place after a psychiatric hospitalization.

Britney said her dad should be in jail for the way she has treated her and said she just wants her life back.

Alas, the court denied this request.

Britney's testimony has resulted in loud and renewed criticism of her whole family, with many observers accusing her relatives of exploiting the singer for money.

The backlash was fueled further after a July 3 New Yorker article revealed Britney very recently called 911.

It alsoo stated that Britney's parents, sister and brother "have all spent years on Spears' payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her."

Jamie Lynn, Bryan Spears and Lynne have not yet responded to the specific claims made in the article, although Britney's sister tweeted in 2019:

"I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it."

A rep for Britney's dad, meanwhile, told The New Yorker that Jamie only cares about his oldest daughter and only wants what is best for her.

Jamie's lawyer had said in a statement after her testimony:

"Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

In March, his attorney told CNN that "Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

This claim seems pretty darn questionable these days, however.

Days after Britney's court testimony, Jamie Lynn issued a video response on Instagram.

"I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said at the time.

"I mean I've worked since I was 9 and paid my own bills since I was 10 years old, not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her and that's the only person I owe anything to.

"I am not my family. I am my own person I am speaking for myself."

Jamie Lynn added:

"I am so proud of her for using her voice, I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago.

"Oh, not on big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

"So, I am very proud she has taken that step. If ending the conservatorship or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy.

"I support that 100 percent because I support my sister, I love my sister, always have and always will as long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

On July 2, more than a week after Britney's testimony, Jamie Lynn said that her family has been harassed.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves," the mother of two daughters wrote on Instagram.

"But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

Seems like a fair ask, doesn't it?