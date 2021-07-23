Jamie Lynn Spears BLASTED for Using, Claiming to Own Britney's $1 Million Condo

Last month, Britney Spears called out her family during her courageous testimony about her conservatorship.

Since then, Jamie Lynn has been on the defensive, insisting that she was secretly in Britney's corner all along.

Fans don't believe that. They don't believe a lot of things that Jamie Lynn has said, in fact.

She's always insisted that she doesn't get anything from Britney's fortune ... but how can she explain "her" swanky condo?

Jamie Lynn has been so adamant that she has nothing to gain from Britney's fortune or conservatorship.

Her claims echo her father's insistence that he has not misused his power as Britney's conservator.

But Jamie Lynn's favored vacation destination in Miami calls that into question.

In 2015, Jamie Lynn Spears tweeted about one of her favorite places to go.

"We have a condo [in] Destin, Florida," she claimed in the tweet.

In a 2016 interview, Jamie Lynn claimed: "I host everyone at our condo."

“We’re pretty blessed with a big condo,” Jamie Lynn said at that time. “It can sleep about 10 people."

"We all have breakfast together, I plan a big dinner, and we have a space at the beach," she said.

"And when we write, there’s no pressure and no timeline," Jamie Lynn gushed, "so the songs just kind of fall out. It’s hard to call that work.”

Jamie Lynn is a wealthy woman. One can see her owning a million-dollar condo.

It would be a sizable chunk of her net worth, but hey, it's a home, right?

Here's the thing: Jamie Lynn doesn't legally own it, not even in part.

The condominium property is located in a dual-tower complex.

In 2001, the condo was purchased for $920,000.

The purchase was made under an LLC owned by Britney when she was only 20 years old.

Jamie Lynn has also spoken about this more recently, by the way.

“I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister," she insisted in 2019.

"That is HER hard earned money," Jamie Lynn pointed out, "and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it."

It's always interesting to look at someone's phrasing.

Jamie Lynn, like her father, is quick to note that they are not getting secret payouts from Britney's fortune.

That is probably true (aside from the 6-figure amounts that Jamie pays himself from Britney's money as her conservator)

But there are many ways to benefit from someone else's wealth without direct financial transfers.

It doesn't take expensive gifts.

Property and investments are what they are because they have an impact even when they're not cashed out.

For example, if one were to hypothetically control a fortune of tens of millions.

One could potentially invest some of those millions in on-paper legitimate ways that reward you.

Whether in the form of helping friends or receiving kickbacks, there could be many incentives.

Fans have searched for evidence that Jamie Spears is abusing the conservatorship in this way.

This may be a pointless hunt, as motives for conservatorships can be more complicated.

There is not always a direct financial motive, even if one factors in the annual salary that Jamie pays himself.

But fans note that Jamie Lynn seems to just be freely using a condo owned by her sister as if it were hers.

Her extremely liberal use of the word "ours" has fans scratching their heads.

If Britney has an issue with it, is there anything that she can do about it? That's what fans want to know.