Jacob Roloff Nearly Gets Evicted, Thinks We Should "Abolish Landlords"

It's been an interesting few days for Jacob Roloff.

Although, if the former Little People, Big World star were to be honest, he'd probably use a different adjective to describe things.

Something far more negative, we mean.

And here's why:

Roloff nearly got evicted from his apartment last week!

And it sounds like he isn't totally free from this possibility, either.

The 24-year-old admitted on Instagram a couple days agot hat he and his wife, Isabel Rock, remain at risk of being kicked out after a someone who lives nearby contacted the police due to his barking canine.

The husband and wife, as you may likely know at this point, are the owners of two dogs and spend more of their time traveling around the Pacific Northwest with these pets.

"Someone called the cops on her today because I was gone at work and she was barking (missed me; protected home; good girl; innocent)," Jacob told followers of his precious Luna, adding as a caption to the photo below:

"Could literally be evicted because someone can’t find anything else to do.

"(Don’t be that person; loser energy; dogs hate them; guilty)."

As a follow-up post on Tuesday, the former TLC personality shared an article about how, decades ago, socialists around the country called for housing to be all about serving the public... as opposed to making money for private parties.

"All my homies say abolish landlords," added Jacob.

We must say:

This is not a take we've ever heard before.

Added Matt and Amy Roloff's youngest child as a further breakdown of what transpired:

Someone whole a** called the cops on my DOG. It is 99 degrees tomorrow. It was 96 today; 110’s last week.

No way to bring her to work. What do they expect me to do? Don’t f***ing be this person.

Your mother should have taught you of the timely manners in sucking it up. Get a hobby ffs.

One of 3 or 4 apartment complexes that allow dogs and we are being threatened with eviction because of dogs lol. They all bark. Total dead brain energy.

Jacob has never been one to hold back an opinion.

He was very vocal last year amid the Black Lives Matter protests, even calling out his own family members for not doing enough with their popular platforms.

Roloff aso trashed his brother for being a Donald Trump supporter.

And blasted TLC for not immediately firing the Duggars in the wake of Josh Duggar getting arrested on child pornography charges.

Jacob left Little People, Big World in 2016.

Years later, he claimed that a producer molested him as a child.

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly," wrote Roloff at the time.

"Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor as it defined my worldview in general."

He concluded in December that no one should blame his loved ones for what transpired.

"It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family," wrote Roloff.

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future."

We continue to applaud Jacob for his courage and his candor.