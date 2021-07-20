Jacob and Isabel Roloff: Expecting First Child!!!!!

Another day, another miraculous piece of blessed news from a member of the Roloff family.

First, it was Audrey and Jeremy.

The couple announced on July 3 that their third child is on the way in November.

And now? A few days later? Well... take it away, Jacob and Isabel Roloff!

"We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December," Isabel wrote as a caption to the precious photo above on Tuesday.

Added Jacob, with a hint of bitterness toward critics:

"Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say. We’re having a son."

Jacob and Isabel got married on September 7, 2019 in a rustic farmhouse ceremony.

The former left Little People, Big World about three years prior, saying at the time that he simply couldn't handle the scripted and phony nature of both the reality show and how his relatives acted in front of the camera.

This past December, however, Jacob shed more light on the main reason he likely quit the series:

Roloff alleged that a TLC producer molested him as a child.

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly," he wrote at the time, even calling out the alleged abuser by name.

Roloff later noted:

"It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family...

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future."

Speculation over whether or not these spouses either were expecting or were at least trying to conceive sparked in earnest this month after Isabel admitted she had baby fever.

We now know why.

And we now have a pretty clear idea of when that fever will break with the arrival of a newborn toward the end of the year.

So exciting!

Audrey, meanwhile, is heading into her final trimester of pregnancy.

She and Jeremy broke their baby bombshell just before America's latest birthday, with the latter writing on Instagram:

"We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!"

Here is a snapshot of her baby bump from just a few days ago:

Tori and Zach Roloff, meanwhile, are unfortunately going through the opposite experience right now.

They suffered a miscarriage in March and Tori recently posted a photo of a negative pregnancy test on social media.

She explained that the couple is struggling these days to make another baby.

"Today’s hard. I’m not usually a downer, but today’s hard," Roloff wrote to open a lengthy and heartfelt caption on the topic.

"I found out today it’ll be another month of waiting. Another month of praying. Another month of telling friends and family, “not yet," she added.

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality.

"Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him. Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain.

"I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten. Just like Hannah."

And she concluded:

So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things.

I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me.

It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time. To all those mamas past present and future- love you.