Isaiah Stokes, Law & Order: SVU Actor, Indicted for Murder

Isaiah Stokes, an actor likely best known for his role on Law & Order: SVU, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge, the Queens County, New York, District Attorney's Office confirmed this past Friday.

The 41-year-old star is accused of fatally shooting a man, identified as Tyrone Jones, while the latter sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February.

Jones passed away from the injuries he sustained in this incident.

Isaiah Stokes

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

"Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods.

"We will not allow it to become the norm."

Isaiah Stokes Picture

According to legal documents, Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, in which he was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The actor's next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19, 2021.

Per surveillance footage of the shooting, it appears that Stokes was exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street.

It then looks as if he approached the driver's side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee before firing into the car.

stokes in 2010

Since the mid-2000s, Stokes has been featured on a number of popular television shows  -- such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, Blue Bloods, The Americans and a multitude of others.

He was most recently seen on Starz drama Power in 2019, playing Mozzy, the character that attacked (and was later killed by) LaKeisha (portrayed by La La Anthony) at her hair salon

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in jail.

No word yet from Stokes or any representative for the actor.

