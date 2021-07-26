Isabel Roloff: Just How Far Along is She Already?!?

Ladies and gentlemen, we've got ourselves a baby bump!

Nearly a week after confirming to the universe that she and husband Jacob Roloff are expecting their first child, Isabel Roloff showed off her growing stomach in a couple brand new social media snapshot.

And she also expressed gratitude to all those loyal supporters out there.

"Mom & Dad clean up pretty well I would say," Isabel wrote as a caption to the photo above, which does feature both the mother-to-be and her soulmate looking a bit fancier than usual.

Two days earlier, Roloff posted the following photo of of her belly and her profile.

She included along with it an update on her pregnancy status.

Due in December, Isabel is already halfway along!

"Thank you for all of the love and sharing in our joy about our sweet baby boy," Isabel wrote as a caption.

"I have wanted to be a mother for so many years.

"I can’t believe it’s finally my turn.

"Thank you for being a part of this journey with me."

Isabel and Jacob broke their bombshell baby news on July 20.

They did so by announcing not only the pregnancy, but the gender of the child growing inside of Isabel's womb.

"We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December," Isabel wrote, while Jacob added on his Instagram page:

"Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say. We’re having a son."

This was considered by some to be an unusual way to share such an exciting development.

Jacob sounded almost bitter and irritated that he had to go public with the information, you know?

The expecting dad has since clapped back at critics who took issue with his message, which is pretty much classic Jacob all around.

We can only hope he passes along his self-assuredness to his impending son.

In (literally) related news, Audrey Roloff is also pregnant.

She and husband Jeremy confirmed their pregnancy back on July 3.

"Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?" Jeremy wrote as a caption to a video of his immediate family out in a field, jumping for joy.

Added Audrey: "We’re about to be a family of 5!. Our little tie breaker is coming this November!"

From there, in more troubling, yet also related news: Tori Roloff is NOT pregnant.

It's not for a lacking of trying, however.

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality," admitted Tori two weeks ago, referencing her miscarriage in March and her ongoing fertility issues.

She added back then:

Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him. Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain.

I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten. Just like Hannah.

So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things.

We send our very best wishes to Tori and Zach.

And our heartfelt congratulations to Isabel, Audrey and their husbands!

It's gonna be a busy end-of-2021 for the Roloffs.