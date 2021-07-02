Iggy Azalea: Britney Spears Ain't Lying! I've Seen What an Abusive Creep Jamie Is!

Despite Britney Spears' courageous testimony about her unjust conservatorship, she is still not free.

She described the horrific ways in which her most basic rights and freedoms are curtailed under her father's iron fist.

Iggy Azalea has met, worked with, and performed alongside Britney during Britney's 13-years as a conservatee.

Now, the rapper is breaking her NDA to condemn Britney's father -- saying that she witnessed Britney's private hell firsthand.

On Thursday, July 1, just over a week after Britney's historic conservatorship testimony, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter.

She released a lengthy statement.

"It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life," Iggy began.

She was referring, of course, to Jamie Spears, Britney's almost universally reviled father.

Referring to the conservatorship as it stands, Iggy added: "This should be illegal.”

The rapper and mother-of-one then shared what she witnessed firsthand.

“During the time we worked together in 2015," Iggy recalled.

"I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week," she noted.

Control, manipulation, silencing those close to her, micromanagement, and worse -- Jamie has been accused of so much.

"And I just want to back her up," Iggy expressed.

"And tell the world that," she added.

Iggy emphasized: "She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things," Iggy revealed.

She cited an example: "Like how many sodas she was allowed to drink."

Iggy asked the question on all of our minds: "Why is that even necessary?”’

Additionally, Iggy described experiencing Jamie's understanded ambush tactics firsthand.

"Her father conveniently waited until moments before our BMAs performance," she began.

Iggy described how Jamie approached her "when I was backstage in the dressing room."

Jamie went to her "and told me if I would not sign an NDA, he would not allow me on stage."

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract," she observed.

Iggy wrote that it "sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show."

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems," Iggy reflected.

"And Britney Spears should not be forced to coexist with that man," she correctly affirmed.

"When she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health," Iggy continued. "That is not right at all.”

Britney's devoted fans were of course happy that Iggy was speaking out.

However, some asked what had changed with regard to Iggy's vocal support of Britney.

If she had withheld commentary before due to an NDA, why is she speaking up now?

"If he wants to sue me he can go ahead and try," Iggy replied to a fan's question.

"But the NDA is supposed to protect Britney," she pointed out.

Iggy then reasoned: "And it’s only really protecting HIM."

"Her words alone should be enough to bring about some change in outcome;" Iggy expressed.

"But that’s not the case today with the judge," she lamented.

"So," Iggy reasoned, "I am here to back her up."

Last month, Iggy also voiced her support for Britney, but at the time she tweeted in less specific terms.

“I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful,” Iggy assured fans.

“Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world," she noted at the time.

"If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her," Iggy told fans at the time.

Iggy then concluded: "Other than that, I’m good.”

Clearly, with Britney's courtroom setback, Iggy realized that her voice was needed.