Heather Rae Young Pays Tribute to Tarek El Moussa (And Shades His Ex-Wife?)

Heather Rae Young has a message for Tarek El Moussa.

And we can't help but wonder:

Does she also have a message for Tarek's famous ex-wife, Christina Haack?

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star shared a photo montage of Tarek proposing to her in July 2020, paying tribute to the Flip or Flop host and showing gratitude the way their relationship has turned out.

"One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," Young wrote.

"I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him."

Heather then tossed in a heart emoji for emphasis.

She concluded:

"Thank you to the man who has put a smile on my face every single day. You have shown me what true love and family are all about.

"I fall more and more in love with you as I watch how amazing of a dad you are with the babies, how hard you work, and how you put family and your loved ones first in your life.

"You’re my best friend, my person, and my rock. Happy 1 year of being engaged baby! Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me."

How very sweet, right?

We're sure Young means every word.

The timing of the post is rather interesting, however, because it comes just days after multiple outlets reported that Tarek absolutely blased Christina on the set of their HGTV reality show.

According to TMZ insider, Tarek got annoyed at his ex-wife right before filming a Flip or Flop scene and proceeded to trash her as "washed-up," as a "loser" and also said that Young is hotter than Haack.

Since then, we've heard chatter about how Christina and Tarek can't stand each other.

We have no idea whether that's true or not.

But it's hard not to view Young gushing over Tarek in the wake of this argument as some kind of veiled shot at Christina; as if she isn't subtly telling Haack:

Look at me, honey, I got your former man and he actually treats me well!

Young and El Moussa met on the Fourth of July in 2019 before getting engaged at Catalina Island on this day in 2020.

They plan to get married sometime later this summer.

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with Haack, who is currently dating Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall.

The engaged couple spent the last week celebrating two years of dating on the island of St. Barts in the Caribbean following the aforementioned reports of drama on the set of Flip or Flop a week earlier.

"They did get into a disagreement," a source confirmed last Thursday to People Magazine.

"Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful,

"They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."