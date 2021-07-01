Erika Jayne Slams Estranged Husband as "Mean, Utterly Dismissive" Amid Ugly Split

Erika Jayne is done playing Mrs. Nice Gal.

After opening up in a very candid about her divorce from Tom Girardi last week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the veteran cast member continued to delve into what allegedly went down behind closed doors with friends and viewers on Wednesday's new installment of the series.

Was she really telling the whole truth, however?

We may never know.

Early on, we witnessed Jayne jumping in Sutton Stracke's Bentley, which the owner referred to her as a "midlife crisis divorcee" gift to herself.

In a confessional, Erika wondered whether or not she'd have the same expendable income following her split from Tom, considering all the legal and financial drama surrounding her estranged husband.

"Based on Tom's previous 2 divorces, he's a fighting mother f---er until the end," she said.

"If I got a Bentley out of this divorce, I'd be thrilled."

Added Jayne iin a chat with Stracke:

"I have moments where I feel good and moments that I feel really lost. What is there to say, I'm sure he's mad at me."

Erika previously admitted that she dropped Tom off at work late last year... kissed him goodbye... went off to file for divorce... and hasn't seen Girardi since.

"There's so many layers to this divorce. It's so f--king complicated. It's very difficult to explain," Jayne told her co-stars on a previous episode.

In this latest instance, Jayne trashed Giradi as "possessive" and added:

"I know who Tom is, I know how mean and utterly dismissive Tom is. I saw it for 22 year. It's not like he's gonna say, 'Oh, great, do you want the sofa?'"

The thing is, Tom may not have a sofa to give.

The long-time lawyer is under investigation for stealing money from his clients -- and many believe Jayne was in on this scam, having only filed for divorce months ago to help hide the assets she illegally obtained along with Tom.

On Wednesday night, Jayne went on to say that Girardi never even went to see her star in Chicago on Broadway.

"Your wife that you have supported and funded becomes a lead on Broadway and you don't come to the show?" she said in a confessional.

"And then I have to go out there and defend it. Now you tell me if I feel loved."

Later in the hour, Erika addressed the speculation about both hers and Tom's love lives post-split.

Has Girardi really moved on already?

"It's not the first time I've heard it," she said about Tom having been seen with a woman two decades his junior, quipping:

"But if I'm 81.5 years old and out there still trying to get some p---y, hats off to you, player."

While Jayne has not been charged with any crimes in relation to Tom's alleged actions ... a judge ordered her to turn over her financial records as part of the ongoing investigation into her and Tom’s assets.

The Bravo star has until Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m, to provide bank statements, cashier’s checks, money orders and any emails or texts related to her finances to the judge.

She's been dropped by her latest legal team amid all this drama.

Girardi has been accused of giving Erika’s companies $20 million from his former firm, Girardi Keese, over the years.

Tom, for his part, claimed in a September 2020 deposition that he was “broke” after losing millions of dollars.