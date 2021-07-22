Erika Jayne: Pity Me! My Husband Has Been Cheating for Years!

Erika Jayne really doesn't want to talk about her husband allegedly cheating legal clients out of millions of dollars.

She says she knows nothing about that supposed crime.

However, the polarizing Bravo personality wants to talk a great deal about her husband allegedly cheating on her throughout their marriage, a topic that took center stage on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday's installment of popular series Kyle Richards invited cast to stay with her at her La Quinta, California, vacation house.

Prior to Erika's arrival, the rest of the women -- except for Garcelle Beauvais -- discussed Tom's court appearance from earlier that day regarding the Lion air flight settlement.

"The government froze all of his assets," Dorit Kemsley said. "Because it was determined that at least $2 million was used inappropriately."

For those just catching up, Girardi has been accused of embezzling the money he helped victims of a 2018 plane crash receive through legal proceedings.

Jayne is accused of helping him with this scheme, as some critics believe her divorce is a sham.

She only went through with it, these folks say, as a way of hiding the assets she and Tom purchaed with these illegally-obtained funds.

When Erika finally arrived on the episode, her colleagues welcomed her with hugs.

"We're here for you," Kyle said as Erika replied: "It's not okay and it's not going to be okay for a long time."

"His attorneys said that she feels that he is not mentally well. This is something that I have said, and no one would listen to me," Erika added of Tom.

"I tried and I tried. Maybe, finally he can get the help that he needs."

Via a confessional, Jayne then questioned the ways she's been portrayed and/or analyzed on air:

"I've been a bimbo, gold-digging, trophy wife. Now all of a sudden, I am financial mastermind that had her finger on the pulse of everything."

After telling her co-stars that she wasn't gonna be getting any spousal support from her estranged husband, Jayne finally delved into Tom's infidelity.

"Tom's sole identity is being a great lawyer. That's all he ever wanted to be in life, and he put that ahead of everything. Everything," she said.

"These last few years, you know, when I noticed him declining, I think he held on even tighter.

"I think he was afraid, I think that he was mad because he was mean as f--k."

Recalling a car crash Tom had endured a few years earlier, Erika said that she then started seeing signs of his declining health.

And she wasn't just talking about the broken bones he suffered after driving ooff a cliff.

Erika explained that when Tom eventually called her after the accident, she immediately wondered aboout his whereabouts and assumed that "he was with some other woman."

Asked what woman Erika believed he was with, Jayne said she wasn't sure but it could have been "any of them."

"Obviously, that means he was cheating on you," Kyle said, to which Erika responded:

"You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been through. This is my life."

Wait, Kyle said, "so you're with an 81-year-old man and he's cheating on you?"

"Yeah, isn't that some s––t?" the singer responded.

Erika continued in a confessional, admititing she went through Tom's phone:

"I found the evidence. It's was text messages, it was pictures. I felt like it was years-long. Well, I know it was."

According to Jayne, Tom was "sloppy" about hiding his extra-marital relationships.

She added that Girardi never denied accusations of sleeping around.

When asked why she didn't walk away back when she found out about it,, Erika shrugged and said:

"Where am I going? He told me straight up, ‘This is my house.' Where am I going?"

An insider close to the Bravo star told E! News in December 2020 that Erika filed for divorce from Tom due to infidelity, claiming that "there has been more than one woman" to come between the lawyer and his wife during their 21-year marriage.

Erika officially cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the stunning split.

Of course, some might clap back, two things can be true at once.

Tom could be a cheater.

And Erika could also be a criminal.

Based on her recent actions, along with her recent rants, it's evident Jayne is very much afraid that she'll soon be exposed as the latter.