Duggars in Danger: How Much Will the Counting On Cancelation Cost?

As we already know, Josh Duggar's alleged history of sordid actions has cost his family dearly.

In reputation. In emotional pain. In perpetuall duress of all kinds.

Also, however, in actual money.

Following the news that TLC finally decided to cancel Counting On last week, we can confirm that Josh's arrest -- on truly digusting charges of child pornography possession -- has cost his father in the spot where Jim Bob probably cares about the most:

His wallet.

Despite a petition circulating around the Internet that called for TLC to pull the plug on this 19 Kids and Counting spinoff... and despite the bad publicity that has come the Duggars' way ever since Josh was taken into custody in April...

... insiders told The Sun this week that Jim Bob and wife Michelle were "shocked" to learn Counting On was getting the axe.

Seems weird for them to react this way, but a lack of self-awareness from this couple is pretty much be their status quo.

For Jim Bob, meanwhile, banking nearly ALL the paychecks handed out to his family by TLC has also been the status quo, as Derick Dillard previously accused the shady patriarch of stealing millions from his kids over the years.

He won't have any more paychecks to pocket any longer, however.

"The family were roughly paid $80k for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850k a series," according to The Sun.

"I think a lot of people will be shocked to learn they were earning that much, and it all went to Jim Bob who invested some of it for the family, and handed the rest out."

Handed out a scant amount, some of those same family members might say.

This same publication cites "arguments about payments" among Jim Bob's kids over "who deserved what and whether people were being paid correctly for their time on air.

"That was a major issue over the years.

"Some family members are glad TLC pulled the plug so they can go off on their own and manage their own money, but Jim Bob is undoubtedly pissed because it was a huge income."

We're not about to play any violins for Jim Bob Duggar here.

You can tell by some of the recent quotes from some of his children, however, just which ones may have felt ripped off.

Jill Duggar, for instance? She isn't shedding any tears over the cancelation.

"The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives," Jill and Derick said this week, adding of the axing:

"Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal."

Jinger Duggar seems cool with the development, too.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On," she and her husband added a few days ago.

"[We] are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support.

"We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

As for Jim Bob and Michelle?

"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children," their recent statement began.

"Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!"

The polarizing parents added:

"Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing — a special gift from God — and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ."

They didn't say a word about their oldest child allegedly downloading sexually explicit material of minors from his workplace computer.

Concluded the dangerous duo:

We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!

We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years.

The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what's next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!