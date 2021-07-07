Donald Trump Files Lawsuit Against Facebook: How Dare You Censor Me?!?

Donald Trump returned to the spotlight on Wednesday morning in order to do what he does best.

No, he didn't assault any women.

No, he didn't incite any violence.

No, he didn't rant and rave in racist and/or bigoted fashion.

Okay, fine then:

Donald Trump returned to the spotlight on Wednesday morning in order to do one of the things he does best:

Whine and complain.

The-one term President announced today he is filing suits against three of the country's biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.

Trump said he would be serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, alleging he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

"We're demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well," Trump said.

He made the announcement at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

The suits were filed in U.S. District Court for Florida's southern district.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6.

The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence, with Facebook stating a month ago that Trump could not return to posting for at least two more years.

There are very clear terms and conditions of use that Trump violated with his dangerous rhetoric a number of times throughout his Presidency.

Even after the January 6 insurrection, Trump continued to spread lies about the 2020 election.

He baselessly claiming that he defeated Joe Biden.

This, even though state and local election officials AND his own attorney general and numerous judges -- including some he appointed -- have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

Absolutely none at all.

Under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, Internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material that users upload.

The law, which provides a legal "safe harbor" for internet companies, also allows these kinds of platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services' own standards.

So long as they are acting in "good faith," that is.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, who is a named defendant in today's lawsuit, banned Trump from the platform in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Previously an ally of Trump's, he said it was too great a risk to America for the ex-Commander-in-Chief to remain on the platform.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, meanwhile, also went ahead several months ago ago banned Trump permanently from his platform.

The Donald and other Republican politicians have argued that Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies have abused that protection and should lose their immunity -- or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined comment Wednesday.

Story developing...