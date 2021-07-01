Denise Richards: Could She Actually Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Never say never in the world of reality television.

Not even when it comes to those who have been accused of having same-sex affairs by a co-star.

Indeed, just under a year since Denise Richards walked away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid rumors that she slept with Brandi Glanville, we now hear that the actress may return.

And we hear this courtest of a rather reliable source.

Garcelle Beauvais, perhaps the only real friend of Denise's during her two seasons on the aforementioned franchise, just told Andy Cohen as much.

"I think she wants to come back," Garcelle revealed on the June 30 installment of Watch What Happens Live.

Just because Richards wants to, of course, does not mean that Richards will.

She peaced out on Bravo last September partly because Glanville continued to lob accusations of an illicit affair in her direction -- but also because a certain fellow colleague didn't have her back.

Not only didn't this certain other colleague have Denise's back -- but she attacked her right up front, on air, pulling out text messages and trashing Richards as a liar.

Yes, we're looking at you, Lisa Rinna.

In order for her pal to make a return, therefore, Beauvais told Cohen "somebody's got to go... just saying."

"Are her initials 'L.R.'?" Cohen asked, well aware that the answer is yes.

This is all premature, of course.

Both The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of New York City are undergoing significant cast shake-ups, but there's been no indication that Rinna's job is in jeopardy.

Ratings for the ongoing season have been holding strong compared to the past... and it's simply too early to look ahead.

Moreover, with Rinna's daughter (incredibly) dating Scott Disick these days, the former soap opera star has been gifted a prime storyline.

We can't imagine she'll be getting the boot in favor of Richards.

Richards, for her part, has said very little since leaving Bravo.

She didn't even issue a formal statement to confirm she was done with the show last September.

After Glanville claimed to anyone who would listen that she and Richards slept together in April 2019 -- even alleging that Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, was very much aware of the shagging -- it was simply clear why Richards needed to step away.

(Denise was steadfast in her constant denial of this allegation all season long, it's worth noting.)

Richards battled most everyone except for Beauvais over Glanville's insistent accusations, too.

"You guys are so vicious," she yelled at the group to conclude an emotional reunion last summer.

Garcelle, meanwhile, also gave an update on her relationship with former frenemy Kyle Richards during her very recent chat with Cohen.

"That was the beauty of that lunch, the fact that she was open to receiving and hearing," Garcelle explained of mending fences with the one of the original Beverly Hills Housewives.

"She didn't do it intentionally, she didn't understand the history, but I thought that's why we were able to move quickly forward, because she got it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

