David Eason: Jenelle Evans' Friends Keep Stealing All My Crap!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are in a tough spot these days.

They've both been unemployed for so long that they've probably forgotten how to hold a job, which is a major problem, as the money from Jenelle's TikTok dance videos isn't gonna last forever.

The situation is especially dire these days, as Jenelle has been complaining about health problems ranging from esophageal spasms to spinal cord ailments to permanent pupil dilation.

And we're guessing TikTok doesn't offer much in the way of health benefits for its content creators.

So the Easons are pulling out all the stops in order to protect their dream of never doing a single productive thing or contributing to society in any way as long as they live.

Since Jenelle's long-promised return to television never materialized, that means she and David will need to figure out a new plan.

And at since scratch-off tickets aren't the most reliable investment strategy, it's time for the Easons to pivot to that other staple of the white trash economy:

We're talking, of course, about lawsuits.

Yes, Jenelle and David are desperate, and they have nothing but time on their hands, so you can expect that the frivolous filings won't be letting up anytime soon.

The couple's latest target is a former friend of Jenelle's named Katrina Beaumont.

The Easons claim that Beaumont stole basically everything that wasn't bolted down when she ransacked their property back in 2019.

This was shortly after Jenelle dumped David and moved to Tennessee.

David made a trip to Nashville to visit his daughter, and he says that Katrina seized the opportunity to pull an Oceans 11-caliber heist on The Land.

Now, Eason has filed a Claim and Delivery complaint alleging property is being “wrongfully withheld” by Jenelle’s former friend Katrina Beaumont.

According to court documents, David claims he “made repeated attempts to recoup the property.”

Jenelle had already filed suit against Katrina, but for legal reasons, David was forced to file separately.

“David and Jenelle had to file their cases separately, because it is based on who the owner of each item in question is,” a source close to the situation tells The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

The allegedly stolen items include a man’s wedding ring, 2016 truck trailer, welding machine, tools including saws, hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers, a blow dart gun, bow and arrow, leaf blower, air compressor.

And believe it or not, the list just keeps on going!

“They say she took a safe and some of David’s tools to make his knives,” the insider adds.

"And Jenelle’s four-wheelers are also on list of items, and some other random things like sports gear.”

It's hard to imagine Katrina toting that many items off the property in a single haul, but maybe that's why she needed to steal the truck trailer!

Jenelle originally accused Katrina of stealing her stuff on Facebook, but it seems that strategy didn't result in a full confession:

“Hey Katrina and Shawn… Can I please have my belongings back that you took from me?" Evans wrote.

"I really need my ATVs, boat, guns, jewelry and other things ASAP. I have been trying to contact you for a month now.”

Hopefully, the judge will tell these two to take it as a lesson learned and be more selective with the company they keep going forward!