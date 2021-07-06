Daniel Mickelson Dies; Actor Was Only 23 Years Old

Daniel Mickelson, the brother of model Meredith Mickelson and a rising star in the world of Hollywood and acting, passed away over July Fourth Weekend.

He was 23 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed by Meredith herself.

"my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say," wrote Meredith as a caption to the precious photo below of the siblings.

"Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart.

"There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him.

"he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

No further details on Daniel's death have been made public at this time.

The actor, though, appeared in the 2019 film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man, as well as the series Mani.

He was also the founder of the brand Kids Back Home, which he hoped would "spread the good vibes on a bigger scale."

Daniel's girlfriend, Maddie Haley, reflected on her loved one's kind character in a tribute on July 5.

"Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met."

"You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy," she wrote in part.

"There wasn't one day that went by where you didn't go out of your way to make me feel special and loved."

And she concluded:

I wish I could call you right now and hear you tell me everything is going to be okay. I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this.

I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted.

Everything I do now is for you. Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever babe.

Paris Hilton, meanwhile, was among the celebrities to take to social media to honor to Daniel, writing on Instagram Story that he was "such a light."

Kaia Gerber paid especially moving tribute to her friend, posting the following online:

"I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other.

"I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time."

"I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you," Gerber concluded.

"Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Daniel Mickelson.

May he rest in peace.