Dale Moss and Clare Crawley: Wait, Are They Actually Married?

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have done a near 180.

The former Bachelorette contestant and former Bachelorette lead kept absolutely no one guessing during their time on television.

Heck, Crawley was so open about her feelings for Moss that she worked out an unusual arrangement with ABC producers.

Why continue to anchor a show about finding true love... when she firmly believed she had already found it with Moss?

Crawley therefore left The Bachelorette after just four weeks of filming last year, going out in pure ecstasy after Moss proposed on air.

Clare said yes.

She and her fiance then sat down for a number of interviews, gushed over each other, talked openly about their plans to start a family -- and then broke up.

After sharing candid posts on social media in response to the split, and after seemingly going their separate ways for good, Clare and Dale took followers by surprise when they started to hang out again a few months ago.

Now, meanwhile, forget mere hang-outs and even passionate hook-ups.

Fans are wondering whether Crawley and Moss are husband and wife!

Dale, you see, jumped on Instagram this past Tuesday to share a mirror selfie because he was trying on new clothes at Hugo Boss.

The 32-year old donned a white patterned button-down long-sleeved dress shirt and dark wash jeans, as he told his fans he was "feeling" the look.

Most observers weren't focused on Moss' attire, however.

Instead, they analyzed the photo above and locked their eyes on one of his left ring finger.

That sure looks like a wedding band, doesn't it?!?

The intriguing selfie was posted just days after Clare and Dale spent July Fourth weekend together, an occasion that also marked a milestone for the couple.

"This exact day/time last year I was packing my car and heading out solo to Palm Springs… What a difference a year makes!" Crawley wrote on Instagram, referring to the beginning of her Bachelorette season shooting.

She and Moss have come a long way since then.

According to E! News, even if Crawley -- who recently opened up about a major health scare -- may not be Mrs. Dale Moss just yet.

But things surre are trending that way.

"They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare has told this outlet.

"Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."

This same insider says no vows have been exchanged just yet, however.

Nor has a wedding date even been set.

"It's more of a promise and commitment from Dale and there's no wedding planning at this time," the source explained.

"They had a conversation over a month ago about their future and decided that they wanted to be engaged again...

"They aren't rushing anything and aren't even living together permanently yet."

It didn't sound like we'd be at this place back on January 19.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Moss posted to Instagram on that date.

"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives.

"We only hope the best things for one another."

Two days after this message went viral, Crawley took exception to it.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she wrote on January 21, adding:

"I've needed some time to really digest this.

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is that I am crushed."

Gotta appreciate that honesty, don't you?

"This was not what I expected or hoped for," Clare continued.

"And am still trying to process this.

"2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right.

"I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

By March, though, Crawley and Moss were celebrating the former's 40th birthday in Napa Valley.

And now?

All this time later?

The future looks brighter than ever!