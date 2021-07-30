Dale Moss and Clare Crawley Celebrate Milestone Anniversary: We Made It, Haters!

It seemed like an impossibility just a few months ago.

Their love seemed to have petered out earlier this year.

There seemed to be no hope at all.

But that was all the way back then for Dale Moss and Clare Crawley.

Now? After all they've been through since one of the most whirlwind romances in the history of reality television?

The couple has made it, and they want the world to know.

"Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!" Crawley wrote this week on Instagram, celebrating an important occasion by uploading a five-minute video of her time with Moss on Instagram.

Moss, for his part, also gushed over his fiancee online.

"It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special. The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever," he wrote as a caption to a photo of the pair kissing.

Added the former football player:

"When we first met I knew god’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us.

"Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley."

Moss and Crawley, of course, met last year on the set of The Bachelorette.

They fell so hard and so quickly for each other that they got engaged after just a few weeks of dating in front of the camera.

In an unprecedented move, Moss then proposed to Crawley on air... Clare accepted... and she was then replaced as the lead of this reality show by Tayshia Adams.

It was a legit fairy tale romance.

Until it wasn't.

In January, Moss announced his break-up with Crawley.

Clare responded in anger, making it clear she had asked Dale to wait to confirm this split to the world.

Both sides then tried to share their personal stories and feelings on social media, crying, venting, opening up and trying in general to garner sympathy from followers across the nation.

Wrote Crawley on January 30, for example:

"I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other.

She added:

"My idea of love and to be loved is to have all of our that we go through, all the stuff that we experienced in life, whether it's whatever you want to call it, like baggage, experiences, traumas, whatever we go through, whatever we carry with us, show up with it.

"And to know ...

"... in spite of all that, like you are loved and you will be loved by the right person for all that you bring to the table, whether it's the good, the bad, everything that we bring to the table, the right person is going to love you for that."

Just a few weeks later, around Valentine's Day, Dale and Clare were spotted out and about again.

They've since confirmed they're engaged (again) prepared to walk down the aisle -- someday.

"Love you with all my heart," Crawley added on the occasion of their anniversary.

"Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there's so much more ahead. My heart is with you always."