DaBaby Defends Homophobic Rant: My Fans Don't Suck D--k in the Parking Lot!

DaBaby is not here to make apologies.

Not even after going on a homophobic rant that left even some of the rapper's most loyal fans baffled and irate.

During the artist's set on Sunday as part of a Miami music festival, DaBaby seemingly had some choice words for gay people.

We're not really sure how else to categorize it when someone says the following:

If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up.

Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up.

Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.

DaBaby later said he was just "keeping it real."

Now, amid an onslaught of criticism, the star is saying a lot more.

Said the 29-year old to open an Instagram Story video on Monday:

“I’m gonna address this weak-ass internet s–t one time, and then I’mma get back to giving my love to my fans, ’cause what me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n—as on the internet or you bitter bitches on the internet."

Okay, explain yourself, DaBaby!

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up,'” he told his 19.1 million followers. “I said, ‘If you ain’t suck d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights up.'”

Oh. Go on...

“All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why?” he asked.

And then he answered:

“Because even my gay fans don’t got f–king AIDS, stupid ass n—as.

"They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n—as, see what I’m saying?

"They ain’t no junkies on the street.”

DaBaby said his fans put their phones in the air because, “my gay fans, they ain’t going for that. They got class, n—a.

"They ain’t sucking no d–k in no parking lot, n—a. You gotta get a room, a good one, five-star hotel, or wait ’til they go to the crib...

"If they a fan of me, they going for some big dog s–t. We ain’t just going for nothing.

"Even my gay fans got standards!”

So, what DaBaby appears to be saying here is that he doesn't care if you're gay or straight or bisexual or whatever.

He just wants you to have some class and/or self-respect when it comes to hooking up.

In the rapper's defense, T.I. went ahead this week and cited Lil Nas X, an openly gay rapper.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace… so should dababy,” T.I. wrote online, along with an emoji of himself shrugging and the hashtag #equality.

Not really sure if that's a fair comparison -- and definitely not sure if anyone wants to hear from T.I. these days, based on all he's been accused of.