Courtney Stodden REJECTS Chrissy Teigen's Apology: She's Just a Bully Playing the Victim!

Back in March, Chrissy Teigen's past bullying of younger female celebrities resurfaced in a big way.

This was largely due to the efforts of Courtney Stodden, who reminded the world that they were a victim of Chrissy's sharp-tongued attempts at humor on numerous occasions.

We say "reminded" and not "exposed" because much of this verbal abuse took place publicly on Twitter.

And in a testament to how much power Chrissy once wielded on that site, most users either laughed along or ignored it.

Thankfully, the public is taking a much more sympathetic view of Courtney's plight these days, especially after they posted screenshots of DMs in which Chrissy encouraged them to commit suicide.

Earlier this week, Teigen complained of being in the "cancel club" in a very lengthy Instagram post in which she made no mention of her victims.

The comments on Teigen's post were overwhelmingly positive, with many fans congratulating her on her emergence from self-imposed social media exile.

But at least one important person is unimpressed by Chrissy's narcissistic navel-gazing.

We're talking, of course, about Stodden, who made it clear in a statement to TMZ that they viewed Chrissy's comments as self-serving, rather than remorseful.

To be fair, Chrissy acknowledged that she hasn't been handling the situation well, and her post appeared to be more a description of her current state of mind than an attempt at an apology.

"Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer," she wrote.

"I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay."

That appears to be a heartfelt assessment of her current situation.

Of course, from there, Teigen went on to compare being canceled to membership in an excusive club.

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot," she stated.

"Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it," Teigen continued.

"And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong."

We're guessing that part didn't win Chrissy many fans among her victims.

And at the end of the day, there's only one group of people whose opinion counts here, and that's the people who were bullied or harassed by Chrissy.

The others have yet to speak out, but Courtney has made it clear that they are in no way mollified by Teigen's remarks.

And it's not as though their standards are impossibly high.

Yesterday, Courtney shared this screenshot of a DM they received from American Pie actor Jason Biggs back in June.

"This is what a personal apology looks like," Courtney captioned the post.

"Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family."

It sounds like Chrissy could use some lessons from Jason in the fields of both crisis management and basic human decency.