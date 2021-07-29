Counting On Fans React to Cancelation: Don't Blame Josh Duggar!

It may have taken awhile.

It may have taken far too long in the eyes of many.

But TLC finally made the only decision it could possibly have made a few weeks ago:

The network canceled Counting On after 11 seasons.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” executives said in a statement on Tuesday, June 29, two months after Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography possession charges.

“TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," producers added, making a clear reference to this disgusting scandal.

Josh Duggar, of course, was taken into custody by federal agents in late April after allegedly downloading sexually graphic material of minor children from his workplace computer..

The father of six has pleaded not guilty and will go on trial in November.

Back in 2015, Josh confessed to having molested his own sisters as a teenager and also to having cheated on his wife, prompting TLC to cancel 19 Kids and Counting, the Duggar-based reality show that preceeded Counting On.

So, naturally, TLC pulled the plug in this second case for the same reason, right?

Because it simply couldn't be associated with anyone who himself or herself was associated with Josh Duggar?

Wrong, some folks believe.

“Counting on got very boring,” one Reddit user recently wrote.

“Nothing exciting happens, you can only watch various different people get pregnant and have a baby so many times.

"With or without Josh, I think the show was heading towards cancellation.”

Maybe. Possibly. We'll never really know.

But the thing about a reality show such as this is that it costs very little money to produce.

At such a low cost, the network can see a profit even once ratings start to dwindle; hence why a franchise such as Teen Mom can remain on the air for over a decade, despite a sharp drop in viewership.

Another social media user, meanwhile, blamed the cancellation on “covid and the lack of courtships/marriages and babies basically happening within the same timeframe in 2020.”

We guess -- but didn't covid just give family members even more time to stay at home and have unprotected sex?

On a separate note?

“Counting On was wasted potential,” another viewer posted. “If it was an actual honest show … It could have been interesting … To see these girls adjust to being new wives and parents.”

Well, yes. Sure.

However, if it was a truly honest show, we would have been taken inside of a cult and witnessed how brainwashed young women were forced to focus on nothing but homemaking and procreating.

We somehow doubt Jim Bob Duggar ever would have permitted such access.

In the wake of the show's axing, most cast members seem rather content with the decision.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," said Jinger Duggar and her husband in a statement.

"It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible."

They added:

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On.

"[We] are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support."

"We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

Jim Bob, for his part, sort of hinted at a spinoff off in his prepared statement.

"Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced," the cult leader wrote.

"We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years...

"We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply."