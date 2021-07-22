Clare Crawley Opens Up About Health Issues: My Breast Implants Are Killing Me!

Clare Crawley has invited the public into her love life several times by appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and The Bachelor Winter Games.

But now, she's speaking out on an issue that she never addressed during any of her televised dates.

In an Instagram Story that's since been deleted, Clare opened up about a number of health problems she recently experienced as a result of her breast implants.

Fortunately, it seems that Crawley recently decided to rectify these issues by having her implants removed.

“This is the best for my health. So it does get me emotional,” Clare told her followers.

“I have been having these symptoms for the last five years. I have done every elimination thing: bloodwork, tests, everything imaginable to get to this point," she continued.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep because I was so itchy,” Clare added, describing her implants as “silicone gummy bears."

“I thought it was the best option to get, but I realize now they have some of the most toxic ingredients in them.”

Clare says she has no regrets about the decision, but she admits that it wasn't an easy one to make.

“I’m very confident and happy in my decision to remove them for the benefit of my health,” she said.

“Maintaining good mental health through this, that is a challenge. But staying strong knowing you’re being your own advocate, I’m keeping that at the forefront.”

Crawley went on to say that she hopes she can be an inspriration to others who might be struggling with major decisions regarding their health.

“I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes and can feel like an uphill battle,” she told fans.

“This is the reality of life for so many people though!

"I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well.”

While Clare and Dale Moss broke up shortly after he proposed on The Bachelorette, the couple is now back together.

Not surprisingly, Crawley says that Moss was incredibly supportive as she agonized over this decision.

“I was talking to Dale [Moss] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful,’" Clare recalled.

(We're sure that went without saying, but in a case like this, it's important to hear the words.)

"And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take,” Crawley added.

“To me this is the ultimate love story [which] is loving [my] body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters.”

Moss commented on Clare's Instagram, letting the world know that he'll continue to stand by her side no matter what sort of challenges she faces in the years to come.

“So proud of you for sharing this love,” Dale wrote.

“I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way.”

Sounds like these two are in it for the long haul!