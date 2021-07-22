Christina Haack Ignores Blowup with Ex, Says New Boyfriend is Her "Ride or Die"

Christina Haack would like your attention, please.

Or, to perhaps be more specific, Christina Haack would like to divert your attention.

The HGTV star really doesn't want folks out there to be talking about her past relationship at the moment, not in the wake of what reportedly went down on the set of Flip or Flop last week.

Instead, she wants to focus on the present and the future.

On Wednesday, the interior designer shared a selfie of her and boyfriend Joshua Hall in a car, referring to this new lover as her "Ride or Die" in a caption to the snapshot and adding:

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors...

"Remember that before making judgements and assumptions…

"And this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Christina is making a pretty clear reference here to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa -- and, specifically, to what numerous outlets say went down between the former spouses eight days ago.

El Moussa allegedly lashed out at Haack after he didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film a Flip or Flop scene, according to TMZ, who was first to report the dispute.

It seemingly got extremely ugly and personal, too.

The reality star reportedly exploded on Christina, comparing her to his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young, who he claimed is much "hotter" and "richer" than the mother of his two kids.

Tarek added that he "made" Christina famous, and referred to her as a "washed-up loser."

To conclude his rant, Tarek screamed "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning" and capped off his diatribe by yelling at his ex:

"The world knows you're crazy!"

Haack and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018, having each sky-rocketed to fame with the launch of Flip or Flop on HGTV in 2013.

Despite their split, the pair - who share daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5 - have continued to film the program together.

However, following her divorce from Ant Anstead earlier this year, Haack said on Instagram that she smoked toad venom (for real!) with Hall, which insiders say has prompted concern from Tarek.

He's worried about how this drug use might affect Christina as a parent; hence why he blew up at her last week on set.

"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight..." wrote Haack a few weeks ago.

"I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)...

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

The HGTV star then detailed how her relationship had progressed since the pair officially got together.

According to a source, they’d first met years earlier during a real estate conference.

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it,” Haack wrote, addressing a few critics as follows:

“Yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -- I’ll do what I want."

After her split from Anstead last year, with whom she had a third child, Christina also shared an emotional post online:

I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls.

Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.

So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me.

And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.