Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim: Yup, We're Dating!!!

It's official.

And it's glorious!

On Wednesday afternoon, Selling Sunset cast member Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed that they're in a relationship, taking fans of this Netflix reality show by VERY pleasant surprise.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, said in a statement to People Magazine.

"I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

The couple is wasting no time getting away to celebrate its love, either.

Stause just posted a number of Instagram photos of the Selling Sunset cast on vacation in Italy -- including two photos of her and Oppenheim showing serious PDA while visiting the island of Capri.

"The JLo effect," Stause wrote as a caption, making a clear reference to Jennifer Lopez and her recent vacation with new/old boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Oppenheim's twin brother, Brett, who also stars on the Netflix series, commented on her post:

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

The couple's co-star, Mary Fitzgerald, also chimed in as follows:

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"

Model Tina Louise, meanwhile, added: "Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official."

Jason simply left a heart emoji on the message, letting the symbol speak for himself and his feelings.

News of the romance comes just a little over six months after Chrishell finalized her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley, a break-up that she talked openly about on Selling Sunset Season 3.

At one point, she told viewerrs that Hartley said their marriage was over via text message.

Said Stause in a recent interview with E! News:

"I hope that everything happens for a reason and you really don't know it at the time.

"Right now, here I am and I hope that I could inspire other people.

"I hope that maybe I can be a beacon of light where it's like, 'You've got this girlfriend. You got this. Your best years are ahead.'"

Although Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 4 or 5 of Selling Sunset, the streaming service has confirmed that all of the main cast members will be returning.

This includes Jason and Brett, Stause, Fitzgerald, Smith, and Bonnet, as well as Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Season 4 is expected to premiere later in 2021.

Young, for her part, is engaged to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.